|vs Team
|Date Range
|Tickets
|Greensboro
|4/13 - 15
|Hagerstown
|4/17 - 19
Jonathan Hennigan got the last six outs for his first professional save as the BlueClaws held off a Kannapolis rally to top the Intimidators 6-4 on Friday night at Intimidators Stadium.Game Recap
The BlueClaws are back! The BlueClaws kick off their 2017 home schedule with a seven-game homestand beginning April 13th, a homestand that includes not just Opening Day, but three $1 ticket days, a fireworks show, and a split double-header on April 15th. Homestand Promo Preview
There's still time to build your Summer of Fun with a 2017 BlueClaws ticket package. The BlueClaws offer a wide variety of ticket packages suitable for any fan, starting with the 7-Game Mini Plan and stretching all the way to 70-Game Full Season Tickets. Read The Full Story
Single-game tickets for all 2017 BlueClaws home games are now available, with Opening Day just a few weeks away on Thursday, April 13th. Plus, fans can book tickets for any of the great giveaway nights, theme nights, or entertainer nights we have on the calendar in 2017! Read The Full Story & Order Online
LHP JoJo Romero, a fourth round pick of the Phillies last year, will get the ball for the BlueClaws in the season opener Thursday night in Kannapolis. He'll be followed in the season-opening series by RHP Sixto Sanchez, LHP Ranger Suarez, and RHP Adonis Medina. Read The Full Story
The BlueClaws have announced their 2017 preliminary Opening Day roster which includes 2016 top overall pick Mickey Moniak and top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez. The BlueClaws open their season Thursday in Kannapolis and the home opener is Thursday, April 13th. Read The Full Story
Tickets, Events, and More
Around the BlueClaws
-
Grow Your Business With the BlueClawsHave you ever thought about using BlueClaws tickets to help grow your business? BlueClaws tickets are a great way to reward your employees, enhance relationships with your staff, and to treat potential clients. MORE »
-
Download BlueClaws Schedule to Your DevicesDownload the BlueClaws schedule to your devices and e-calendars in one simple click! The BlueClaws schedule can be synced with your Outlook, Google, or Apple calendars and you'll have each game marked, ready for you to attend! Plus, as promotions and giveaways are added, it updates automatically! MORE »
-
Gallery: Business After HoursThe BlueClaws partnered with local Chambers of Commerce for the third annual Business After Hours event on February 16th. The event featured networking among area business leaders with the backdrop of FirstEnergy Park and took place in the Upstairs Club, Executive Conference Center, and Monmouth Medical Center Champions Club. For more on having your next event here at FirstEnergy Park, call 732-901-7000 ext 115. MORE »
-
Morvay Minute Episode 2.2As baseball season approaches, we kick off Year 2 of the Morvay Minute - groundskeeping talk with BlueClaws head groundskeeper Mike Morvay. The Morvay Minute is presented by Rich Green Lawns. Episode 2.2 looks at the work done to get the field ready before Opening Day. MORE »
MiLB.com Headlines
- Moncada collects four more hits for Knights
- Gordon caps big night with walk-off hit
- Povse puts up zeros in Travelers' debut
- Duplantier comes out firing in Cougars debut
- Flying Tigers' Ladwig holds Yanks to one hit
- Watch: Bill Murray tries to bribe umpires
- Toolshed: Most, least aggressive assignments
- Roundup: Moncada, Adames shine in debuts
- Pirates pitching prospect Lopez suspended
- Photos: Tebow debuts with the Fireflies
BlueClaws Headlines
- Hennigan Slams Door As Claws Improve to 2-0
- BlueClaws Come Back to Top Kannapolis 7-5 In Season Opener
- We're Back! Homestand Promo Preview: April 13-19
- JoJo Romero to Start BlueClaws Opener on Thursday
- Be Safe - Get a BlueClaws Ticket Package
- Special Mother's Day Brunch in Champions Club
- BlueClaws Announce 2017 Preliminary Opening Day Roster
- BlueClaws Looking for Bullpen Catchers
- BlueClaws Announce Fireworks Themes For 2017
- Bowling With the BlueClaws Returns to Sea Girt Lanes on April 30th
Be a Fan of the BlueClaws on Facebook
BlueClaws LeadersBlueClaws Stats » South Atlantic League Stats »
South Atlantic League Standings
Philadelphia Phillies Headlines
- HRs back Scherzer as Nats hold off Phils
- Phils' turnaround falls short, but offers hope
- Velasquez not satiated by 10-K, 4-inning start
- MLB.TV returns better than ever for 15th year
- Phillies honor club icons before home opener
- Klentak on contention: 'That time is coming'
- Nola set for 1st start since July vs. Nats
- Phillies' Top 30 Prospects list
- With velo down, Buchholz focused on finesse
- Lorenzen, Duvall HRs lift Reds over Phils