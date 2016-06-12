It's getting cold across the country, but the Mariners are thinking about the warmer days ahead.

The club will invite Tyler O'Neill, its second-ranked prospect, to Major League camp at Spring Training.

"He'll be a non-roster invite to camp and given a chance to show what he can do," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings. "The degree of likelihood is he'll start the season in [Triple-A] Tacoma. But we're not going to send him back to Double-A again. This is his chance to move forward.

"He had a very good [Arizona] Fall League, he had a very good season. He's done all the things we've asked him to do. It's his time."

O'Neill has climbed five levels in four seasons since he was selected in the third round of the 2013 Draft. MLB.com's No. 60 overall prospect has really settled in over the past two years.

The 21-year-old outfielder batted .293 -- a full-season career-high -- with 24 homers and a personal-best 102 RBIs in 130 games for Double-A Jackson this season. After playing for the World team at the All-Star Futures Game, he was crowned Southern League MVP and helped the Generals win their first championship in 16 years.

Following his big season, the British Columbia native was assigned to the AFL, where he posted a .292/.395/.486 slash line with three homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games.

"I think the reason they sent me down here was to get more reps and improve overall," he told MiLB.com. "It'll get me ready for Triple-A."