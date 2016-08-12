Skip to main content
Padres get top three picks in Rule 5 Draft
San Diego takes Cordoba with third pick, trade for Diaz, Torrens
By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com
12/08/2016 12:10 PM ET
Miguel Diaz averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings during the 2016 season. (Ricky Bassman/MiLB.com)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- The Padres were expected to be big movers Thursday. As it turns out, they came away with the Rule 5 Draft's top three selections.

San Diego traded for right-hander Miguel Diaz and catcher Luis Torrens -- who were taken with the first two picks by the Twins and Reds, respectively -- and took shortstop Allen Cordoba with the third pick in the 2016 Rule 5 Draft. Baseball America's J.J. Cooper and MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo first reported the trades.

The Padres began the day with seven open spots on their 40-man roster and a desire for promising young talent at low cost, making them prime candidates to make multiple selections.

Players are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if they were signed at 18 or younger and have five or more seasons of pro ball experience or were signed at 19 or older and have four or more seasons of pro experience. In either case, the player must not have been protected by being placed on the 40-man roster. The drafting team must pay the player's previous organization $100,000 and offer him back for $50,000 if the player does not remain on the 25-man Major League roster for the entirety of the season. Those costs were doubled from previous Rule 5 Drafts as part of the latest collective bargaining agreement.

All three players the Padres picked up Thursday were ranked among MLB.com's top 30 prospects in their previous organizations.

Diaz was the Brewers' No. 21 prospect before being taken by the Twins and sent to the Padres. The 22-year-old right-hander owns an impressive mid-90's fastball to go with an average slider, making him worth a bullpen look after going unprotected by Milwaukee. His control hasn't earned high grades, but he did average 2.8 walks per nine innings in the Midwest League last season. Diaz, who underwent elbow surgery in 2015, posted a 3.71 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings in 2016 for Class A Wisconsin.

The Padres also picked a potential backup catcher in Yankees No. 17 prospect Luis Torrens. The 20-year-old backstop missed the entire 2015 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder and struggled at the plate with a .230/.348/.317 line and two homers in 40 games at Class A Charleston in 2016. When healthy, the Venezuela native can be an impressive defensive catcher and showed off a good arm with a 40.7 percent caught-stealing rate across two levels last season.

Former Cardinals No. 19 prospect Cordoba might be the most interesting pick of the entire bunch. The 21-year-old shortstop has been incredibly impressive the last two seasons at the plate and has the tools to play a tough defensive position, but has yet to play above the Rookie-level Appalachian League. Cordoba was the Gulf Coast League MVP in 2015 after hitting .342/.401/.421 with 10 extra-base hits and 11 steals and improved on those numbers after moving up to Rookie-level Johnson City in 2016 with a .362/.427/.495 line and 22 steals this summer. It will be an uphill battle to stick in the Majors, but if Cordoba can ride out 2016 in San Diego, the Padres may have picked up the most promising player available.

Here are the rest of the selections made in the Major League and Triple-A portions of the 2016 Rule 5 Draft.

Rule 5 Draft selections
MAJOR LEAGUE ROUND 1
PICK TEAM PLAYER POS OLD ORG 2016 NOTES
1 MIN Miguel Diaz RHP MIL

3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 91 K, 29 BB in 94 2/3 IP at Class A; MIL No. 21 prospect; traded to SD
2 CIN Luis Torrens C NYY .250/.350/.337, 2 HR, 10 2B, 26 BB, 33 K in 52 G at Class A, Class A Short Season; 40.7 caught stealing rate; NYY No. 17 prospect; traded to SD
3 SD Allen Cordoba SS STL .362/.427/.495, 0 HR, 5 3B, 16 2B, 22 SB at Rookie-level; Has hit .342 or above each of last two seasons; STL No. 19 prospect
4 TB Kevin Gadea RHP SEA 2.36 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 95 K, 14 BB in 68 2/3 IP at complex-level, Class A
5 ATL Armando Rivero RHP CHC 2.13 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 K, .169 average-against in 67 2/3 IP at Triple-A; signed out of Cuba in 2013
6 ARI Tyler Jones RHP NYY 2.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 67 K, 11 BB in 45 2/3 IP at Double-A
7 MIL Caleb Smith LHP NYY 3.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 70 K, 20 BB in 62 2/3 IP at Double-A; pick traded to CHC
8 LAA Justin Haley RHP BOS 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 126 K, 45 BB in 146 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; was named BOS Organization All-Star; traded to MIN
9 CWS Dylan Covey RHP OAK 1.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 K, 17 BB in 29 1/3 IP at Double-A; missed most of 2016 with oblique injury; OAK No. 20 prospect
10 PIT Tyler Webb LHP NYY 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 82 K, 23 BB in 72 2/3 IP at Triple-A
11 DET Daniel Stumpf LHP PHI 3.34 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 31 K, 5 BB in 29 2/3 IP across three MiLB levels; 10.80 ERA, 2 K, 2 BB in 5 IP in Majors; was PHI Rule 5 pick in 2015 before being returned; suspended for PEDs in April
12 BAL Aneury Tavarez OF BOS .335/.379/.506, 7 HR, 13 3B, 19 2B, 18 SB in 106 games at Double-A; 3-for-15 in five Triple-A games
13 TOR Glenn Sparkman RHP KC 5.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 K, 10 BB in 60 1/3 IP across four levels; underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015
14 BOS Josh Rutledge INF COL .265/.345/.388 in 28 G in Majors for BOS; had been outrighted and elected free agency before signing with COL in Nov.; missed most of 2016 with knee injury
15 CLE Hoby Milner LHP PHI 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 76 K, 15 BB in 65 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
16 TEX Mike Hauschild RHP HOU 3.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 119 K, 40 BB in 139 2/3 IP at Triple-A
MAJOR LEAGUE ROUND 2
PICK TEAM PLAYER POS OLD ORG 2016 NOTES
1 CIN Stuart Turner C MIN .239/.322/.363, 6 HR, 22 2B in 97 G at Double-A; 39.6 percent caught-stealing rate
2 BAL Anthony Santander OF CLE .290/.368/.494, 20 HR, 42 2B, 95 RBI, 10 SB in 128 G at Class A Advanced; led Carolina League in 2B, third in HR; CLE No. 30 prospect
TRIPLE-A ROUND 1
PICK TEAM PLAYER POS OLD ORG 2016 NOTES
1 CIN Jose Adames RHP MIA 6.00 ERA,1.63 WHIP, 43 K, 27 BB in 48 IP at Class A Advanced; MIA No. 29 prospect
2 SD Trevor Frank RHP CLE 2.47 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 43 K, 10 BB in 43 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced
3 TB Ty Hensley RHP NYY Has not pitched since 2014 due to Tommy John surgery; also missed 2013 with hip impingement; 2012 first-round pick
4 ATL Cesilio Pimentel LHP PIT 2.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 K, 15 BB in 51 IP at Class A
5 ARI Jon Fitzsimmons RHP CLE 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 25 K, 9 BB in 16 1/3 IP at Class A; signed by CLE out of indy ball in Sept.
6 PHI Jorge Flores SS TOR .211/.280/.286, 3 HR, 2 3B, 15 2B, 9 SB in 114 G at Class A Advanced, Double-A
7 MIL Art Charles 1B CIN Signed by CIN out of independent ball on Oct. 24
8 LAA Matt Williams SS STL .263/.355/.346, 1 HR, 3 3B, 19 2B, 11 SB in 113 G at Triple-A
9 COL Anthony Bemboom C LAA .222/.293/.305, 1 HR, 3 3B, 11 2B, 5 SB in 72 G at Double-A, Triple-A; 44.6 percent caught-stealing rate
10 MIA Cal Towey OF LAA .264/.376/.436, 13 HR, 9 3B, 20 2B, 14 SB in 135 G at Double-A, Triple-A
11 KC Kelvin Magallanes RHP NYY 6.42 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 27 K, 18 BB in 33 2/3 IP in Gulf Coast League
12 HOU Eduardo de Oleo C ARI .261/.292/.435, 2 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 15 RBI in 21 G across three levels; threw out six of 13 attempted basestealers
13 NYY Jorge Saez C TOR .260/.314/.495, 12 HR, 9 2B in 58 G at Class A Advanced, Double-A
14 SEA Paul Paez LHP NYM 3.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 55 K, 12 BB in 55 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced; Double-A
15 STL Austin Wilson OF SEA .226/.338/.375, 13 HR, 1 3B, 14 2B, 7 SB in 104 G at Class A Advanced; 2013 second-round pick
16 DET Sean Donatello RHP MIA 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 26 K, 12 BB in 50 1/3 IP at Double-A
17 BAL Jefri Hernandez RHP CIN 3.06 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 K, 20 BB in 32 1/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
18 TOR Philip Walby RHP WAS 3.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 43 K, 24 BB in 43 2/3 IP at Class A, Class A Advanced; started season with NYY, signed by WAS in May
19 LAD Edward Paredes LHP DET 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 53 K, 21 BB, .167 average-against in 43 2/3 IP at Double-A
20 BOS Harrison Cooney RHP LAA Pitched 1 2/3 IP in April before undergoing Tommy John surgery
21 TEX Matthew Smoral LHP TOR 13.15 ERA, 2.38 WHIP, 18 K, 16 BB in 13 IP at Class A Short Season; 50th overall pick in 2012
22 CHC Kevin Cornelius SS NYY .299/.393/.589, 13 HR, 2 3B, 14 2B, 48 RBI in 56 G at Rookie-level, Class A Advanced
TRIPLE-A ROUND 2
PICK TEAM PLAYER POS OLD ORG 2016 NOTES
1 TB Jairo Munoz RHP PHI 1.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 7 K, 5 BB in 8 IP at Class A Advanced; missed most of season with elbow injury
2 ARI Grant Sides RHP CLE 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 K, 27 BB in 61 2/3 IP at Double-A
3 MIL Matt Ramsey RHP MIA 1.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 29 K, 9 BB in 22 2/3 IP across three levels
4 LAA Adrian Almeida LHP NYM 5.92 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 34 K, 16 BB in 24 1/3 IP at Rookie-level, Class A Short Season
5 MIA Nick Maronde LHP CLE 3.19 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 K, 14 BB in 48 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; 7.13 ERA in 33 G in Majors between 2012-14
6 HOU Jared Mortensen RHP TB 5.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 K, 57 BB in 72 1/3 IP at Double-A
7 NYY Colten Brewer RHP PIT 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 66 K, 27 BB in 70 1 1/3 at Class A Advanced
8 SEA Chuck Taylor OF SEA .261/.354/.391, 4 HR, 4 3B, 11 2B in 83 G at Class A Advanced, Double-A
9 DET Elvis Rubio OF MIL .223/.270/.298, 7 HR, 13 2B, 8 SB in 125 G at Class A Advanced, Class A
10 BAL Brian Moran LHP ATL Pitched 6 G at Triple-A after signing with ATL out of independent ball
11 LAD Kyle Grana RHP STL 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 63 K, 27 BB in 52 IP at Class A Advanced
12 BOS Josh Smith LHP PIT 6.54 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 68 K, 34 BB in 64 2/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A
13 TEX Zack Bird RHP ATL 8.87 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 34 K, 39 BB in 47 2/3 IP at Class A Advanced; ATL No. 20 prospect
TRIPLE-A ROUND 3
PICK TEAM PLAYER POS OLD ORG 2016 NOTES
1 ARI Daniel Lockhart INF CHC .226/.273/.318, 2 HR, 3 3B, 13 2B, 8 SB in 89 G at Class A Advanced; Double-A
2 LAA Mario Sanjur C DET .221/.294/.253, 3 2B in 31 G at Class A Short Season; 34.3 percent caught-stealing rate
3 MIA Alex Yarbrough 2B LAA .265/.304/.366, 4 HR, 4 3B, 33 2B, 11 SB in 135 G at Double-A, Triple-A
4 TEX Fernando Miranda RHP ATL 4.87 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 K, 39 BB in 81 1/3 IP in Mexican League

