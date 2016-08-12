Luke Jackson went 38-26 with a 4.24 ERA over six Minor League seasons in the Texas system. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

After trading for 30-year-old starter Jaime Garcia a week ago, the Braves went younger with their next move.

Atlanta acquired right-hander Luke Jackson, formerly Texas' No. 15 prospect, in a three-player deal with Texas on Thursday for Major League righty Tyrell Jenkins and Minor League lefty Brady Feigl.

Jackson was taken by the Rangers 45th overall in the 2010 Draft out of Calvary Christian Academy in Florida. The 25-year-old went 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings of relief over the top two levels of the Minors this season, sporting a 2.45 ERA with Triple-A Round Rock. The Florida native has given up 17 runs on 27 hits in 18 innings in the big leagues over the past two seasons.

Wild night but can't thank the @Rangers Fans, Staff, and teammates who are pretty much family I've made over the past 6 years love u all! - Luke Jackson (@YaBoy77) December 9, 2016

Jackson features a fastball that sits in the 95- to 97-mph range that he complements with a curveball and a developing changeup. The lone concern scouts have expressed is control. The 6-foot-2 hurler sports a career rate of 4.6 walks per nine innings.

Jenkins finished the 2015 season as the Braves' No. 7 prospect. He split this year between Triple-A Gwinnett and Atlanta. The 50th pick in the 2010 Draft went 9-3 with a 2.47 ERA over 83 2/3 innings in the International League, but posted a 5.88 ERA with 33 walks and 26 strikeouts over 52 big league frames. The 24-year-old was immediately added to the Rangers' Major League roster.

Feigl, 25, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2015 and missed nearly all of the past two seasons. The southpaw was limited to six scoreless innings in six rehab appearances between Rookie-level Danville and the Gulf Coast League this season, giving up three hits and a walk while fanning six. He will head to Double-A Frisco in 2017.