Episode 87:

Episode 87:

Required reading

Three Strikes (3:55)

Though the podcast was recorded just before the White Sox acquired Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning from the Nationals, the biggest trade of the week still involved the White Sox as Chicago picked up Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe and Victor Diaz for All-Star Chris Sale. Tyler and Sam start the show by mulling over the blockbuster.

The Red Sox made another swap this week, dealing prospects Mauricio Dubon and Josh Pennington and Major League infielder Travis Shaw for reliever Tyler Thornburg. The guys break down what all the wheeling and dealing mean for a once-strong Boston system.

Sam wraps up the opening segment by explaining what the atmosphere is like when covering the Winter Meetings from a baseball transaction point of view.

Nick Hostetler interview (27:45)

White Sox scouting director Nick Hostetler talked to Sam down in National Harbor, Maryland, about the treasure trove of prospects his club picked up in the Sale deal.

Ben's Biz Banter (39:05)

The Winter Meetings are primarily a Minor League Baseball event, and MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill reminds us of that and a whole lot more during his podcast segment.

Wrapping up (51:02)