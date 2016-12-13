jump to navigation
Report: Yankees prospect Figueredo killed
Lefty, 20, was reportedly shot multiple times in his native Venezuela
12/13/2016 5:20 PM ET
Yankees pitching prospect Alexander Figueredo was shot and killed in his native Venezuela on Nov. 27, according to a report in the New York Post.
The Post reported that Figueredo died of multiple gunshot wounds suffered at a party in Guacara, about 90 miles west of Caracas.
A 20-year-old left-hander, Figueredo was signed by the Yankees in 2013 and made his professional debut for one of the team's Dominican Summer League clubs in 2015, going an impressive 5-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 12 outings -- 11 of them starts. He did not pitch in 2016 after being placed on the suspended/restricted list for undisclosed reasons on June 4.
John Parker is an editor for MiLB.com. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.
