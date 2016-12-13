Report: Yankees prospect Figueredo killed

Yankees pitching prospect Alexander Figueredo was shot and killed in his native Venezuela on Nov. 27, according to a report in the New York Post.

The Post reported that Figueredo died of multiple gunshot wounds suffered at a party in Guacara, about 90 miles west of Caracas.

A 20-year-old left-hander, Figueredo was signed by the Yankees in 2013 and made his professional debut for one of the team's Dominican Summer League clubs in 2015, going an impressive 5-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 12 outings -- 11 of them starts. He did not pitch in 2016 after being placed on the suspended/restricted list for undisclosed reasons on June 4.