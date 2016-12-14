Richie Shaffer clubbed 30 home runs over parts of two seasons in a Durham Bulls uniform. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Richie Shaffer didn't have much time to settle into the Seattle organization.

Less than a month after the Mariners acquired the 25-year-old corner infielder and outfielder from the Rays in a five-player deal, Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Phillies, Philadelphia revealed on social media Wednesday.

Shaffer finished the regular season as Tampa Bay's No. 20 prospect, having tallied 38 extra-base hits while posting a .329 on-base percentage for Triple-A Durham. He sported a .250 average, six doubles and a homer over 20 Major League games.

The 2012 first-rounder was designated for assignment on Dec. 7 to clear a 40-man roster spot for Chris Heston, whom the Mariners got from the Giants for a player to be named later. The Phillies released right-hander Phil Klein, whom the team indicated will "pursue an opportunity to play in Asia," to make room for Shaffer.

The Clemson product homered for his first big league hit on Aug. 4, 2015. He's amassed 71 long balls and 120 doubles over 501 Minor League games across five seasons, slashing .246/.333/.437 over that span.