Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.

Episode 88:

Recommended reading

Three Strikes (2:22)

Last week's podcast was recorded shortly before the swap that of Adam Eaton to Washington for pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, so Tyler and Sam open this week's edition with a breakdown of that major deal.

The Rule 5 Draft went down last week with the Padres picking up the top three picks in righty Miguel Diaz, catcher Luis Torrens and shortstop Allen Cordoba. The guys go over San Diego's strategy and what else stuck out during the selection process.

Organization All-Stars season is nearing a close, but before it does Sam discusses the Cardinals standouts from 2016 and Tyler looks at an improved Mariners farm system.

Dan Lunetta interview (33:37)

Tigers director of Minor League operations Dan Lunetta was honored at the Winter Meetings as the 2016 winner of the Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award, given to "an individual with distinguished service who has been instrumental in player development." Shortly after, he talked to Sam about his career in the Minors, how the industry has changed since he started and the state of the Tigers system.

Ben's Biz Banter (42:52)

Wrapping up (59:34)