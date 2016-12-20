The Red Sox continued a busy offseason Tuesday, but this time they were the team picking up a prospect.

Boston acquired Minor League second baseman Josh Tobias in a trade that sent right-handed starter Clay Buchholz to the Phillies, both clubs confirmed.

Tobias was not ranked among MLB.com's top 30 Phillies prospects at the time of the trade, but he has seen success in the Minors since being selected in the 10th round of the 2015 Draft out of the University of Florida. In his first full season this past summer, the 24-year-old switch-hitter put up a .304/.375/.444 line with seven homers, three triples, 25 doubles and six steals in 93 games for Class A Lakewood, earning mid- and post-season All-Star nods in the South Atlantic League as well as a spot on MiLB.com's Phillies Organization All-Star list. Tobias, however, did see those numbers trail off during a 34-game stint with Class A Advanced Clearwater, where he produced a .254/.324/.357 line.

The North Carolina native was also a Phillies Organization All-Star in 2015 with Class A Short Season Williamsport, having hit .321/.362/.475 with 26 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases in 61 games.

While Tobias can be a solid hitter -- even though he has been relatively old for each level he's played so far -- he is not considered a strong fielder, even at the less demanding position of second base. The Phillies gave him seven appearances in left field during the 2016 season as well.

The Red Sox made the deal from a position of strength after their previous acquisition of All-Star left-hander Chris Sale gave the club seven potential starters alongside Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, David Price, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Steven Wright and Buchholz. Buchholz posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 55 walks in 139 1/3 innings for Boston last season while pitching out of both the bullpen and the rotation. He was much better down the stretch, however, with a 3.02 ERA over 14 appearances (eight starts) in August and September and even got the start in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Indians.

The Red Sox picked up Buchholz's $13.5 million option for the 2017 season in November, but as FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported, the Phillies will take on all the remaining money on that deal.