Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast »

Episode 89:

This week begins a two-part "Best of 2016" series in which Tyler and Sam bring you their favorite interviews from the year that was. This week's edition focuses on former top prospects who made their Major League debuts this past season.

Willson Contreras interview (7:06)

Contreras would go on to play a solid role behind the plate in the Cubs' run to a World Series title, but prior to that he joined the podcast in February to talk about his breakout 2015 season and what he thought he'd need to do to get to the Majors.

Albert Almora Jr. interview (18:55)

Almora eventually joined Contreras on Chicago's North Side en route to winning a trophy in his rookie season. Back in April though, he called into the podcast to talk about Triple-A Iowa and how he saw himself fitting into a crowded Cubs outfield situation.

Alex Bregman interview (30:52)

Bregman was arguably the Minors' best hitter and top overall prospect in the first half of the season before carving out a role for himself at third base with the Astros. The LSU product talked to the pod back in May about his hot start, his move to third and his offensive approach.

Ryon Healy interview (43:50)

The only player included this week not to feature among MLB.com's top 100 prospects at some point, Healy had a breakout 2016 in which he hit .326/.382/.558 with 14 homers in 85 games at Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville before moving up to Oakland on July 15. Just prior to his promotion he talked to the podcast about his offensive surge and his Futures Game experience.

David Dahl interview (59:16)