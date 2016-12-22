Five Minor League players suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that five Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Free agent Minor League right-handed pitcher Mario Alcantara has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Program. The suspension of Alcantara will be effective immediately upon his signing with another Major League organization.

Cleveland Indians Minor League right-handed pitcher Dakody Clemmer has received a 50-game suspension without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse. The suspension of Clemmer, who is currently on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Indians, will be effective at the start of the 2017 Arizona League season.

Kansas City Royals Minor League right-handed pitcher Arnaldo Hernandez has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Methamphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Program. The suspension of Hernandez, who is currently on the roster of the Single-A Lexington Legends of the South Atlantic League, will be effective at the start of the 2017 SAL season.

Houston Astros Minor League right-handed pitcher Brendan McCurry has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Methamphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Program. The suspension of McCurry, who is currently on the roster of the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks of the Texas League, will be effective at the start of the 2017 Texas League season.

Boston Red Sox Minor League catcher Jake Romanski has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Program. The suspension of Romanski, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox of the International League, will be effective at the start of the 2017 International League season.