The end of the year can be a bit strange for us baseball folks.

While the rest of the world ponders what has been, our season wrapped up in the wee hours of Nov. 3 when the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo caught an across-the-diamond throw from Kris Bryant to end Game 7 of the World Series. For us in the Minors, a conclusion came even earlier on Sept. 20 when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bested Fresno for the Triple-A National Championship.

During this time of introspection, the rest of the Gregorian calendar-following world also makes resolutions for the year ahead. That's great, but baseball's year doesn't truly begin until hurlers and backstops make their ways to Arizona and Florida in mid-February. Yes, we have the offseason to keep us busy and our minds racing on how each organization and the game at large can be improved, but there's no countdown, no ball dropping in Yankee Stadium or Citi Field to mark some magical moment when the old is officially old and the new is officially new.

This is the game without a clock after all.

But that doesn't mean we can't take the last days of the calendar to pause for a moment and reflect on what we learned about Minor League Baseball and the game's top prospects in 2016. And there's plenty to ponder.

1. Not the 'Year of the Prospect'

There was some hope that the rookie class of 2015 had opened a new era in how young talent would take over the game. Potential stars such as Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Noah Syndergaard hit the ground running, despite all making their Major League debuts that summer. As a group, 2015 rookies were worth a collective 84.7 WAR, according to FanGraphs, shattering the previous record of 49.4 held by the Class of 1987.

The rookie class of 2016, by comparison, was worth only 39.9 WAR, 15th-best since 1871 (the first year FanGraphs has such data). That's still pretty good in the grand scope, but it's not quite a continuation of what seemed like a revolution in the game just 12 months ago.

To be clear, there were some mighty fine rookies this season. Dodgers shortstop and National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager lapped the pack with a 7.5 WAR on the strength of a .308 average, 26 homers and solid defense, while Tigers right-hander and American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer (3.06 ERA, 3.0 WAR in 159 innings) proved to be a dependable rotation member in Detroit. But among the next tier of candidates, Nationals speedster Trea Turner (3.3) and Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez (3.2) came up a little too late to contribute in a major way to that WAR number, while Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (2.8) saw his season cut short by a thumb injury in late July.

Beyond that, most of the big names just didn't quite take to the Majors in ways we would've hoped. Top overall prospect Yoan Moncada struck out in 12 of his 19 at-bats for the Red Sox before Boston dropped him from the lineup, and top pitching prospects Lucas Giolito and Tyler Glasnow experienced enough control issues to hurt their stock at the highest level.

Look, we all knew it was going to be difficult for any rookie class to replicate 2015. But to see a relatively average rookie season follow such a phenomenal one makes us pull the reins on the narrative that clubs are more trusting of young talent.

2. Good year to be a seller

It's not often we talk about the Yankees as sellers, but the Bronx Bombers were just that at this year's trade deadline and might just have the most impressive farm system in the game as a result. After deeming themselves too far out of the Wild Card race in July, New York dealt Carlos Beltran, Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller and added three Top-100 prospects (Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres, Justus Sheffield) and the 2015 fourth overall pick (Dillon Tate) to the pipeline. They also nabbed No. 10 prospect Albert Abreu and hard-throwing right-hander Jesus Guzman from the Astros for catcher Brian McCann this offseason. With six Top-100 prospects and lots of depth, the Yankees are expected to be right there next to or even ahead of the Braves when it comes to pre-2017 farm system rankings in a few months.

Earlier this month, the White Sox perhaps did even better by flipping on the rebuild switch and completely revitalizing their system with four new top prospects (Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez) acquired in deals for All-Star left-hander Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton. A farm that had all sorts of question marks at the top now has players with some of the highest ceilings in the Minors. There could be more where that's coming from, too, with left-hander Jose Quintana reportedly on the market for a high prospect price.

To a lesser degree, the Brewers did the same, both at the deadline and this offseason. Of the organization's Top 10 prospects, six have been acquired via trade since the 2015 deadline, four of which have come since July.

In all three cases, general managers Brian Cashman, Rick Hahn and David Stearns took advantage of teams looking for quick short-term returns to improve the long-term futures of their respective organizations. There's always volatility when it comes to prospects, but with the level of talent being tossed around, there's a good chance the regret will come from the buyers, not the sellers, in some of these major deals.

3. The shortstop revolution is not over

Back in March, we wrote that the next wave of shortstops would arrive in 2016. That was partially true, thanks to the dominance of Corey Seager and the ascension of Dansby Swanson. But Trea Turner and Alex Bregman also made their presences felt in the Majors, albeit from new positions in center field and at third base, respectively.

Despite a down year offensively, J.P. Crawford still looms as a potential cornerstone for the Phillies with his impressive defense and youth. (He'll turn 22 on Jan. 11.) Gleyber Torres was the Arizona Fall League MVP and looks ready to take over as the shining star of a bright Yankees system. Speaking of New York, Amed Rosario has always been special defensively and appears ready to pop after hitting .324/.374/.459 at Class A Advanced and Double-A for the Mets in 2016. Franklin Barreto (A's), Willy Adames (Rays) and Ozzie Albies (Braves) all received significant experience at Double-A in 2016 and could force their way into the Major League conversation at some point next summer.

Shortstops are always going to get a little extra hype because they're generally seen as some of the most athletic players on the diamond, but this current crop of young shortstops is proving they can be much more than their sure-handed, light-hitting brethren of yore.

4. If you want to see some dingers, head to Reading

There's a good chance you already knew this entering 2016, but it really came to the fore this season. Phillies prospects Dylan Cozens and Rhys Hoskins did their best Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle impressions, chasing the Minor League lead in home runs while on the same team. Cozens (40) eventually beat out Hoskins (38) to take the Joe Bauman Home Run Award. Of their 78 combined home runs, 54 came at Reading's FirstEnergy Stadium. In fact, there were 178 home runs hit in 71 Reading home games this season, 63 more than at any other Eastern League park.

If you followed the Toolshed Stats series on park factors, you'll know just how much Reading has helped hitters in 2016 and beyond. With three Bauman Award winners going back to 2004 and the Phillies system remaining strong entering the new year, don't be surprised if the trophy heads to another Fightin Phil in 2017.

5. Get ready for a wacky 2017

Yes, there will be Rumble Ponies and Baby Cakes and Jumbo Shrimp and Wood Ducks and Fire Frogs and -- well, actually, Staten Island is staying the Yankees. New names always take some getting used to, and it will certainly take some time and effort before all these two-word monikers roll off the tongue. (Forgive us if you see an occasional Mets reference to Binghamton or a Zephyr in New Orleans for the first few weeks of the coming season.)

But perhaps the strangest change of all will come at the Class A Advanced level. Bakersfield and High Desert are no more. Say hello to Buies Creek and Down East. We don't know quite yet what that will mean for prospects' developmental tracks, but we have a pretty good idea that Class A Advanced offense on the whole will be down.

Only one way to find out for sure. See you in 2017.