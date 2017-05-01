Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast »

Episode 89:

Recommended reading

Three Strikes (4:06)

Tyler and Sam begin the new year as everyone else did -- with their three Minor League resolutions for 2017.

The D-backs and Royals pulled off a minor trade Tuesday with outfielder Peter O'Brien heading to Kansas City and right-hander Sam Lewis going to Arizona. O'Brien, who becomes the No. 24 prospect in the Royals' system per MLB.com, is the headliner of the deal, so the guys discuss what the move should mean for the slugger.

per MLB.com, is the headliner of the deal, so the guys discuss what the move should mean for the slugger. Tyler discusses his story about Blue Jays reliever Blake McFarland, who took up art during an injury-riddled 2016 season and had his tire sculptures featured at the Cotton Bowl.

Alex Kirilloff interview (27:30)

The Twins' No. 4 prospect calls into the podcast to talk about his upbringing in Westen Pennsylvania, his road to becoming a first-round pick last June and how he was able to succeed in his first season at Rookie-level Elizabethton.

Ben's Biz Banter (39:41)

Ben is back on the podcast for the first time in three weeks to talk about his recent blog post previewing potential anniversary-themed promotions for 2017. He also discusses his recent Batting Around column with news on possible stadiums in Wichita, Kannapolis, Malden and more.

Wrapping up (59:43)