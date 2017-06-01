Three years after they were drafted, Nick Gordon and Stephen Gonsalves will get their first taste of Major League camp at Spring Training.

The shortstop and left-hander were among 16 players who received non-roster invitations from the Twins on Friday. Gordon, a 2014 first-round pick, ranks as MLB.com's No. 48 prospect overall and No. 2 in the system. Gonsalves, drafted two rounds after Gordon, is No. 85 overall and No. 3 in the organization. Among those joining the duo in big league camp will be right-handers Jake Reed and Aaron Slegers.

The invitations mean a speedy reunion for Gordon and Gonsalves, who were teammates on the Arizona Fall League West Division champion Surprise Saguaros in November. Gordon batted .346 with five stolen bases in 21 games and was named an AFL Top Prospect. Gonsalves was 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in four AFL starts. Both were named 2016 Twins Organization All-Stars.

Gordon, the 21-year-old the son of former Major League pitcher Tom Gordon and brother of Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, produced a .291/.335/.386 slash line with 19 steals in 116 games for Class A Advanced Fort Myers last year.

Gonsalves, 22, was named the Twins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year. After going 5-4 with a 2.33 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 65 2/3 innings with Fort Myers, he was even better in the Double-A Southern League, posting an 8-1 record, 1.82 ERA and 89 punchouts over 74 1/3 frames.

Reed, the Twins' 14th-ranked prospect, combined to go 4-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 50 relief appearances between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester. Slegers, ranked 27th in the system, was 10-7 with a 3.41 ERA in 25 starts for Chattanooga.

Also invited to big league camp were righties Alex Wimmers and Drew Rucinski, catchers Eddy Rodriguez and Dan Rohlfing, infielders Niko Goodrum, Tommy Field, Bengie Gonzalez, Matt Hague, Leonardo Reginatto and Ben Paulsen, and outfielder J.B. Shuck.