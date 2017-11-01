Skip to main content
jump to navigation
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball
Smith heads Mets' Spring Training invites
Shortstop Guillorme, lefty Conlon among others heading to camp
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com
01/11/2017 3:40 PM ET
Dominic Smith hit a career-high 14 homers in 2016, batting .302/.367/.457 at Double-A Binghamton. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)

Dominic Smith reached double-digit home runs for the first time in his professional career in 2016. The Mets took notice of the power surge, inviting their No. 2 prospect to Major League Spring Training on Wednesday so they can get a closer look.

Smith isn't the only ranked Mets prospect that will open camp with the team, as 20th-ranked prospect Luis Guillorme and 28th-ranked prospect P.J. Conlon are also among New York's 13 non-roster invitees. Both Smith and Guillorme were drafted out of high school in 2013, with Smith going No. 11 overall and Guillorme falling to the 10th round. Conlon was a 2015 13th-rounder out of San Diego.

After hitting 10 career home runs in his first 1,090 Minor League at-bats, Smith broke out with 14 homers in 484 at-bats last season for Double-A Binghamton. He hit over .300 for the third time in four seasons and batted .302/.367/.457 overall, walking 50 times and fanning 74 times in 130 games. Smith was at his best once the calendar turned to July, hitting a blistering .348 over 204 at-bats with seven home runs, 40 RBIs, 28 walks and 26 strikeouts in his final 56 games.

Guillorme was unable to repeat his strong 2015 (.318/.391/.354) at Class A Savannah in 2016 with Class A Advanced St. Lucie, but he still hit .263/.332/.315 and is regarded as the top defensive shortstop in the Mets system. He lacks power -- he has just one home run in 1,293 professional at-bats -- but his 63-to-43 strikeout-to-walk ratio with St. Lucie shows an advanced approach at the plate.

Conlon was outstanding in his first year of full-season ball, earning Pitcher of the Year honors within the organization and winning the MiLBY fan vote for Top Starting Pitcher. Conlon went 8-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 12 starts for Class A Columbia and was even better at St. Lucie, posting a 1.41 ERA and 4-1 record in 12 appearances (11 starts). His 112-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 142 innings and .220 batting average against helped him allow under one baserunner per inning, posting a 0.98 WHIP.

Others invited to Mets camp are right-handers Chase Bradford, Kevin McGowan, Paul Sewald, Corey Taylor and Logan Taylor, left-hander David Roseboom, catcher Xorge Carillo, infielder Phillip Evans and outfielders Champ Stuart and Travis Taijeron.

Chris Tripodi is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.
MiLB.com Comments

Related Video