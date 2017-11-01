Luiz Gohara struck out 81 and walked 23 in 69 2/3 innings over 13 outings last season. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)

The Braves acquired Mariners No. 5 prospect Luiz Gohara and No. 25 prospect Thomas Burrows in a four-player deal on Wednesday, the team announced.

Seattle received 23-year-old outfielder Mallex Smith and 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Shea Simmons in return, although Smith was then traded to Tampa Bay in another four-player swap shortly after news of the first deal broke.

Gohara, 20, went 7-2 with a 1.81 ERA in 13 starts last season for Class A Clinton and Class A Short Season Everett. The 6-foot-3 left-hander signed with Seattle in 2012 out of Brazil for $800,000 as a 16-year-old and is 12-19 with a 4.40 ERA in 48 career outings, earning Northwest League All-Star honors in 2015 with the AquaSox. He features a fastball in the upper 90s and also throws a slider and a changeup.

Burrows was the Mariners' fourth-round pick out of Alabama this past summer, where he holds the school record with 30 saves. He went 0-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 outings for Everett in 2016, striking out 37 and earning six saves in seven chances over 24 2/3 innings.

Gohara could potentially join a Class A Advanced Florida rotation in 2017 that may be packed with talent like Braves No. 4 prospect Kolby Allard, No. 7 Mike Soroka, No. 10 Touki Toussaint and No. 11 Max Fried.

Smith, a fifth-round pick in 2012, spent most of 2016 in the Majors with Atlanta, hitting .238 with three homers, 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He was packaged with Minor League shortstop Carlos Vargas lefty Ryan Yarbrough in a deal to the Rays for left-hander Drew Smyly on Wednesday afternoon.

Simmons also spent the majority of this past season in the Majors, going 1-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 26 relief outings for Atlanta. In the Minors, the 5-foot-11 righty owned a 1.96 ERA in 19 appearances across three levels.

"As we continue to construct a deep and flexible roster, Shae and Mallex add to our potential big league mix," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "Shae has had success pitching at the back end of games in the minors and has shown strikeout ability at all levels. Smith adds to our growing inventory of multi skilled, athletic outfielders. Both players are young, controllable and have bright futures."

Seattle, in a related move, also said Cody Martin had been designated for assignment. Martin, 27, went 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts in nine appearances with Seattle in 2016.