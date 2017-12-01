Brian Anderson's breakout 2016 campaign will be rewarded with a trip to big league camp in 2017.

The fourth-ranked Marlins prospect heads a group of nine non-roster players invited to Major League Spring Training. Left-hander Dillon Peters, Miami's seventh-ranked pitching prospect, also garnered an invite.

Selected in the third round of the 2014 Draft, Anderson established himself as one of the Marlins' standout prospects in his third professional season. The 23-year-old third baseman compiled a slash line of .265/.348/.389 with 11 homers, 21 doubles and 65 RBIs over 135 games between Class A Advanced Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville en route to his second Organization All-Star nod in three years.

After the season, Anderson continued his strong play in the Arizona Fall League. The Arkansas product batted .273 with five homers in 22 games for the Mesa Solar Sox, was a representative in the Fall Stars game and ended the year on the AFL's All-Prospect Team.

Taken seven rounds after Anderson in Miami's 2014 Draft class, Peters also enjoyed a productive season. The 24-year-old went 14-6 with a 2.38 ERA, 105 strikeouts and 20 walks over 128 2/3 innings between Jupiter and Jacksonville. He nabbed the left-handed starting pitcher slot in the Marlins' Organization All-Stars while climbing from outside the club's top 30 prospects before the season to his current position at No. 13.

The rest of the invitees included infielder Matt Juengel; catchers Chris Hoo, Cam Maron, Rodrigo Vigil and Ramon Cabrera; and lefties Nick Maronde and Matt Tomshaw.