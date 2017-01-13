jump to navigation
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball
The Show Before the Show: Episode 92
Cardinals' Kelly discusses growth as catcher, keeping 'little black book'
01/13/2017 11:45 AM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast »
Episode 92:
Recommended reading
- 2017 Prospect Projections: AL East rookies
- Meadows highlights Pirates' invites
- Puk heading to A's big league camp
- Braves acquire Gohara in four-player deal
- Wood Ducks' colorful look fits the bill
- Texas League's Kayser reflects on historic presidency
Three Strikes (2:40)
- Tyler and Sam open up the podcast with a discussion about the first in a six-part series on prospect projections, specifically on potential American League East rookies. Sam believes Andrew Benintendi is the runaway favorite to be the best rookie in the division in 2017, but the most interesting storyline is likely in New York, where Aaron Judge should battle Aaron Hicks for the starting right field job.
- With pitchers and catchers reporting shortly, Spring Training invitations have begun to fly. The guys preview which prospects they're most looking forward to seeing in a big league camp.
- No, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has not traded Tyler and Sam yet. But he did keep his busy offseason going by dealing left-handed pitching prospect Luiz Gohara to the Braves and flipping outfielder Mallex Smith (previously of Atlanta) to the Rays for left-handed starter Drew Smyly. Our co-hosts break down what the move means from the prospect perspective.
Carson Kelly interview (26:10)
- The Cardinals' No. 11 prospect has become one of the game's most promising catching prospects despite being drafted as a third baseman back in 2012. Kelly discusses his growth as a catcher, his road to the Major Leagues, his "little black book" of notes and his expectations for 2017.
Ben's Biz Banter (44:15)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins for his weekly podcast segment to discuss the unveiling of Class A Advanced Down East's first logos as the Wood Ducks and his piece on departing Texas League president Tom Kayser.
Wrapping up (59:40)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.
Featured Players
Top Stories on MiLB.com
- Cards catching prospect Kelly joins podcast
- Cubs right-hander Cease just getting started
- Texas League's Kayser reflects on presidency
- Anderson, Peters top list of Marlins' invitees
- Braves acquire lefty Gohara from Mariners
- Wood Ducks' colorful new look fits the bill
- Slugger Smith among Mets' Spring invites
- Q&A: Bucs' Glasnow geared up for 2017