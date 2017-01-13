Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Episode 92:

Recommended reading

Three Strikes (2:40)

Tyler and Sam open up the podcast with a discussion about the first in a six-part series on prospect projections, specifically on potential American League East rookies. Sam believes Andrew Benintendi is the runaway favorite to be the best rookie in the division in 2017, but the most interesting storyline is likely in New York, where Aaron Judge should battle Aaron Hicks for the starting right field job.

With pitchers and catchers reporting shortly, Spring Training invitations have begun to fly. The guys preview which prospects they're most looking forward to seeing in a big league camp.

No, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has not traded Tyler and Sam yet. But he did keep his busy offseason going by dealing left-handed pitching prospect Luiz Gohara to the Braves and flipping outfielder Mallex Smith (previously of Atlanta) to the Rays for left-handed starter Drew Smyly. Our co-hosts break down what the move means from the prospect perspective.

Carson Kelly interview (26:10)

The Cardinals' No. 11 prospect has become one of the game's most promising catching prospects despite being drafted as a third baseman back in 2012. Kelly discusses his growth as a catcher, his road to the Major Leagues, his "little black book" of notes and his expectations for 2017.

Ben's Biz Banter (44:15)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins for his weekly podcast segment to discuss the unveiling of Class A Advanced Down East's first logos as the Wood Ducks and his piece on departing Texas League president Tom Kayser.

Wrapping up (59:40)