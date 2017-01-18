Rafael Devers ranked fifth in the Carolina League with 223 total bases last season. (Chris Robertson)

Rafael Devers has been the talk of the Red Sox system since signing in 2014. Now, he gets to join the conversation.

The Red Sox extended non-roster invitations Major League Spring Training to their second-ranked prospect and eight others. First baseman Sam Travis and right-handers Chandler Shepherd and Ben Taylor, all of whom are among the team's top 30 prospects, also received invitations.

Devers finished up his third professional season in 2016 with career highs of 11 homers and 71 RBIs in 128 games for Class A Advanced Salem, showing off his best tool -- his 60-grade power. While he wasn't invited to camp last year, MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect joined the big league squad for two Grapefruit League games and went 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored.

Travis, Boston's No. 4 prospect, batted .272 with six long balls and 29 RBIs in 47 games for Triple-A Pawtucket before going down for the season with a torn left ACL The 23-year-old said at a PawSox fan event last weekend that he is "full-go with no restrictions."

Shepherd, ranked 13th among Red Sox prospects, is coming off his best season since he was selected in the 13th round of the 2014 Draft. The 24-year-old reliever posted a 2.81 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 18 walks over 64 innings in 40 games between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket. Taylor, the club's No. 29 prospect, notched a 2.96 ERA with 98 punchouts and 22 walks over 79 innings in 36 relief appearances for Salem and Portland.

Minor League catcher Jordan Procyshen also will attend Major League camp after battling a hamstring injury that limited him to 61 games in 2016.

Like Devers, Rusney Castillo signed with the Red Sox in 2014 and will be at big league camp. The 29-year-old outfielder hit .392 (20-for-51) with seven RBIs in 14 games in the Puerto Rican Winter League after spending most of the regular season with Pawtucket.

The Red Sox also extended invitations to recent signees Brian Bogusevic and Kyle Kendrick. Bogusevic, a 32-year-old outfielder, signed with the team on Dec. 25, while Kendrick -- a 32-year-old right-hander, signed on Wednesday after one season with the Angels.