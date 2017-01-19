The Reds have acquired three of the Marlins' top-20 prospects in exchange for veteran hurler Dan Straily, adding right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice along with outfielder Isaiah White from Miami in a deal for the 28-year-old starter. Both clubs confirmed the trade Thursday afternoon.

Castillo, 24, is the Marlins' No. 5 prospect and considered the organizations' No. 2 right-hander behind Tyler Kolek. Brice is ranked No. 9 and White is No. 16.

Castillo is coming off a huge season in which he went 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA and was named the Marlins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He was a two-time Florida State League All-Star in 2016 and was named the league's Pitcher of the Year and MVP. He finished the campaign with 103 strikouts and just 25 walks in 131 2/3 innings, reaching Double-A Jacksonville in August.

"I thought his ability to throw changeups and fastballs -- and the changeup is coming out of change slot with the same delivery -- was especially effective and he did well with that," Marlins vice president of player development Marc DelPiano told MiLB.com in October.

Castillo endured an unusual week in late July when he was traded to San Diego as part of a seven-player deal that sent Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea to Miami on July 29. Rea left his Marlins debut after 3 1/3 innings with an elbow injury and the Padres, days later, agreed to take him back in a trade on Aug. 1 that returned Castillo to Miami. The young righty never ended up pitching in the Padres system but was briefly assigned to Double-A San Antonio.

Brice, 24, made his Major League debut for Miami on Aug. 12 of last season after spending most of the summer at Jacksonville. He went 4-7 with a 2.74 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 innings across two Minor League levels and logged 14 innings in the Majors, where he struck out 14 and walked five. Miami added him to its 40-man roster in November.

The 6-foot-4 righty was the Marlins' ninth-round pick in 2010 out of Northwood High School in North Carolina and is 40-43 with a 4.14 ERA in 150 career Minor League games since 2010. MLB.com's scouting report says Brice has a mid-90s fastball that complements three off-speed pitches, although he's struggled at times with his control.

White, 20, was Miami's third-round pick in 2015 out of Greenfield High School in North Carolina. He hit .214 with a homer, 17 RBIs and five stolen bases last summer with Class A Short Season Batavia after hitting .294 with eight RBIs and 13 steals in 35 Gulf Coast League games in 2015.

Straily went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 31 starts last year for the Reds, throwing 191 1/3 innings. He joins a new-look Marlins rotation that also includes Edinson Volquez, Jeff Locke and Wei-Yin Chen.

Straily has now been traded four times since 2014, first from the A's to the Cubs in a deal for Jeff Samardzija and then to the Astros for Dexter Fowler. Houston flipped him in a deal to San Diego on March 28, 2016 for catcher Erik Kratz before the Padres designated him for assignment and he was claimed by the Reds.