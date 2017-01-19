Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast »

Episode 93:

Recommended reading:

Three Strikes (2:50)

The Prospect Projections series continued this week with potential National East rookies. Sam explains how the Braves seem to be building up a partnership between Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies in the middle of the infield.

MLB.com started releasing its positional prospect rankings this week with right-handed and left-handed pitching prospects. The guys break down how each group looks and how perceptions have changed regarding certain prospects.

Finally, 2015 first-rounder Dillon Tate spoke to MiLB.com for a Q&A after a tumultuous 2016 season that saw his stock take a hit at Class A Hickory before moving from the Rangers to the Yankees in the Carlos Beltran deal. The guys discuss what they got out of Tate's answers and what they expect from him in 2017.

Josh Morgan interview (30:38)

The Rangers' No. 12 prospect joins the podcast to discuss his life as a utility infielder, how Texas has attempted to move him behind the plate at instructs and what it was like to play in Class A Advanced High Desert's final season.

Ben's Biz Banter (45:15)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins the show for his weekly podcast segment to go over Triple-A Memphis's new look and Fresno's successful bid to own the taco emoji as part of their embracing of Taco Tuesdays.

Wrapping up (1:02:00)