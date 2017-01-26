Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast »

Episode 94:

Recommended reading:

Three Strikes (2:40)

Tyler and Sam begin the show by breaking down the Rays-Dodgers deal from this week that sent second baseman Logan Forsythe to Los Angeles and No. 33 overall prospect Jose De Leon to Tampa Bay. De Leon is exciting in his own right but could be part of a fascinating young pitching staff with the Rays.

Another Florida team acquired pitching since last week's podcast when the Marlins sent three prospects to the Reds for starter Dan Straily. Among the three youngsters acquired by Cincinnati is Luis Castillo, who has moved into the top-100 conversation and has the best chance at giving the Reds a solid return.

MiLB.com's Prospect Projections series rolled along this week in the American League Central, where Bradley Zimmer will have to make a number of improvements if he's going to help Cleveland contend for a second straight American League pennant.

Thomas Jones interview (26:45)

Marlins No. 7 prospect Thomas Jones joins the show to talk about why he passed on college football offers from schools like Clemson and Notre Dame and a commitment to play baseball at Vanderbilt to sign with Miami last summer. The 2016 third-round pick also discusses his abbreviated first pro season and what adjustments he needs to make in 2017.

Ben's Biz Banter (39:25)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses how developments in the NFL and NHL could affect stadium plans for the Las Vegas 51s and how teams are planning to celebrate the coming solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Wrapping up (54:20)