Ian Happ hit .279/.365/.445 with a career-high 15 homers and 73 RBIs across two levels in 2016. (Mark Harris/Tennessee Smokies)

The pipeline that helped the Cubs end their World Series championship drought shows no signs of slowing down. Eloy Jimenez, Mark Zagunis, Ryan Williams and Chesny Young will join top prospect Ian Happ and 19 other players next month at big league camp in Mesa, Arizona, the team announced Friday.

Happ, a 22-year-old second baseman, batted .296 with 42 RBIs in 69 games with Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach before earning a promotion to Double-A Tennessee. MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect hit .279/.365/.445 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in 134 games across the two levels, then played 19 games in the Arizona Fall League and batted .236 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs.

The second-ranked Jimenez spent all of last year at Class A South Bend in his first full season of professional ball. MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect set career highs across the board, leading the Midwest League with 40 doubles, a .532 slugging percentage and .901 OPS while finishing second with 81 RBIs and third with a .329 batting average.

Zagunis, the Cubs' No. 6 prospect, combined to hit .288/.384/.469 in 101 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2016, while Young -- ranked 29th -- batted .303 with Tennessee.

Williams, a 25-year-old right-hander, posted a 3.27 ERA in his nine starts with Iowa, but the Cubs' No. 19 prospect suffered a right shoulder injury and did not pitch after May 19.

Also invited to camp were right-handers Andury Acevedo, Maikel Cleto, Daniel Corcino, James Farris, Seth Frankoff, Jim Henderson, Casey Kelly, Jhondaniel Medina, Conor Mullee and Fernando Rodriguez; left-handers Gerardo Concepcion, Manny Parra and Zac Rosscup; catchers Carlos Corporan and Taylor Davis; infielders Chris Dominguez, Munenori Kawasaki and Jemile Weeks; and outfielder John Andreoli.