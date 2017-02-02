Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Episode 95:

Recommended reading:

Three Strikes (2:40)

MLB.com released its 2017 top-100 prospect list Saturday night with Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi taking the top spot. Tyler and Sam discuss what the rest of the top five looks like and how those prospects represent the top tier in the Minors right now.

taking the top spot. Tyler and Sam discuss what the rest of the top five looks like and how those prospects represent the top tier in the Minors right now. The 2017 Draft is taking a different shape after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Astros would receive the No. 56 and 75 picks from the Cardinals as part of the fallout from a hacking scandal involving the two clubs. The two co-hosts talk about what that change will mean for both sides.

We're now two-thirds of the way through MiLB.com's Prospect Projections piece with potential NL Central rookies receiving the focus this week. Sam breaks down why Tyler Glasnow should help the Pirates in 2017 and how his walks might keep him from doing more than just helping.

Justus Sheffield interview (23:52)

Justus Sheffield was named the No. 79 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com last week and joins the show to discuss his move from the Indians to the Yankees, his first offseason in pinstripes and his rivalry with brother Jordan Sheffield , a pitcher in the Dodgers organization.

Ben's Biz Banter (38:38)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins the show to provide an update on Class A Short Season Lowell's new logos and to share stories of people's favorite logos and caps of yore.

Wrapping up (58:32)