Chance Sisco went 4-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs in four games for Triple-A Norfolk. (Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights)

Chance Sisco had plenty of helium after a breakout year in 2016. It will carry him to Major League camp to start 2017.

The Orioles invited Sisco, currently their second-ranked prospect, and 11 other non-roster players to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Baltimore's first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

In his fourth season since the Orioles drafted him in the second round in 2013, Sisco put together one of his stronger offensive campaigns. The 21-year-old catcher compiled a .317/.403/.430 slash line in 112 games at Double-A Bowie and four at Triple-A Norfolk. Despite being the youngest player at his position in Double-A, his .406 on-base percentage led all players at the level.

Sisco has shown promise offensively since he was drafted, and the California native began to improve defensively in 2016. He finished with a .987 fielding percentage and threw out 24 percent of would-be base stealers. The improvement helped him break in as MLB.com's No. 99 overall prospect, his first appearance in the Top 100.

Right-handers Nate Adcock, Richard Rodriguez and Zach Stewart; left-hander Jed Bradley; catchers Yermin Mercedes and Audry Perez; outfielders Chris Dickerson, Logan Schafer and David Washington; and infielders Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella made up the rest of the invitees.