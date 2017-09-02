Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast »

Episode 96:

Recommended reading:

Three Strikes (3:55)

It's the last podcast before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. Tyler and Sam celebrate by mentioning two prospects with non-roster invites they think could make Major League Opening Day rosters.

Prospect projections rolled along this week in the American League West. Sam discusses his piece on right-hander Jharel Cotton , whom Steamer believes could be the A's best starting pitcher in 2017.

, whom Steamer believes could be the A's best starting pitcher in 2017. Tyler and Sam are joined by colleague and friend of the podcast Kelsie Heneghan, who talks about her piece on the Drabek family through the lens of Doug's near no-hitter in 1990 and Kyle's completed one 20 years later.

Tyler Beede interview (28:33)

Fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl, top Giants prospect Tyler Beede joined the podcast to discuss heading to Major League camp, how he overcame Double-A struggles in 2016, why he chose Vanderbilt over signing with the Blue Jays in 2011 and what he needs to do to make the jump to the Majors this year.

Ben's Biz Banter (49:04)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins for his weekly podcast segment to discuss which clubs set attendance records during the 2016 season and two new promotion announcements in Daytona (Bob Ross bobblehead) and Reading (one-day name change to "Whoopies").

Wrapping up (1:03:20)