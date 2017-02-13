O'Brien Jr. joins Minor League Baseball staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that longtime Major League Baseball executive Dan O'Brien Jr. has joined its staff as Senior Executive Advisor to Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner.

O'Brien, who is entering his 40th season in professional baseball, will advise O'Conner on various issues relative to the Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball relationship, Minor League Baseball business opportunities and industry topics relevant to Minor League Baseball's future.

"Dan O'Brien is a highly respected baseball executive that understands the business side of the game, as well as the player development and scouting side of professional baseball, and we are very pleased to have him join our staff," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "Dan knows Minor League Baseball from his years of working with affiliates from the Major League side. His extensive knowledge of the game at both levels will be a tremendous asset to Minor League Baseball moving forward."

"I have always had a great appreciation and respect for the work of Pat O'Conner and the Minor League Baseball staff, and I look forward to the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the organization," said O'Brien. "With over 35 years of experience working in professional baseball, I have genuine respect for the important role that Minor League Baseball plays in the development of our game and I look forward to the chance to help continue its growth."

O'Brien joins Minor League Baseball after spending the last 39 years in various roles with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners organizations.

During the 2016 season, O'Brien served as the Senior Advisor for Baseball Operations for the Royals and Senior Vice President and General Manager Dayton Moore. Prior to his stint in Kansas City, O'Brien spent 10 years as a Special Assistant to the GM/Baseball Operations for the Brewers. From October 2003 to January 2006, O'Brien served as the General Manager of the Cincinnati Reds after serving seven years (1996-2003) as the Rangers' Assistant General Manager/Baseball Operations. O'Brien got his start on the baseball operations side of the game with the Astros (1982-1996) where he rose through the ranks and ultimately served as the Director of Player Development and Scouting. He began his career in professional baseball in the sales and marketing department with the Mariners.

O'Brien graduated with honors from Rollins College in 1976, where he double majored in business and economics and was a Rhodes Scholarship nominee. He earned his master's degree in sports administration from Ohio University in 1977, where he also served as an assistant baseball coach. In 2005, he was honored with Ohio University's Distinguished Alumni Award and previously served as a guest lecturer for Xavier University's graduate-level sports administration program. O'Brien's father, Dan O'Brien Sr., was a longtime Major League Baseball executive. The Columbus, Ohio native resides in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife, Gail.