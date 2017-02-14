MiLB honored by National Sports Forum

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today was selected as the Social/Mobile Media ADchievement Award winner at the annual National Sports Forum (NSF). The winning campaign centered on MiLB's 2016 Esurance #CallUpWorthy campaign. Other finalists included the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks.

"We are honored to receive the 2017 NSF ADchievement Award for Best in Social/Mobile Media," said David Wright, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer for Minor League Baseball. "From our President & CEO Pat O'Conner and industry-leading ownership down, this award is a testament to the innovative work of our 160 clubs and national office staff who wake up every single day looking to push the creative envelope."

Minor League Baseball and Esurance announced a strategic multi-year partnership in June 2016, making Esurance the exclusive home and auto insurance partner of Minor League Baseball. Esurance is currently the only brand to sponsor both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball (MLB), engaging fans online and on the field.

As part of the partnership, Minor League Baseball and Esurance created the Esurance Call-Up Worthy platform exclusively on MiLB.com and the MiLB club websites. The new, modern platform celebrates the iconic moment in Minor League Baseball when a player is called up to Major League Baseball, highlighting his journey through shareable digital and social content such as virtual trading cards, video highlights, and the Esurance Farm Report.

To learn more about Minor League Baseball and the #CallUpWorthy campaign, visit www.MiLB.com/CallUpWorthy.