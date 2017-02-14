What was supposed to be an upbeat, optimistic day for Cardinals top prospect Alex Reyes has turned out to be anything but.

Reyes, MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect, did not throw in his first scheduled pitching session of Spring Training on Tuesday and instead underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow, according to reports. The test results are not expected until Wednesday.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Reyes had told the team's medical staff that he felt discomfort in the elbow, prompting him to be left out of Tuesday's drills and leading to the test, according to MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny noted that "there must be a significant reason" for the MRI in the first place.

Reyes was expected to compete for the fifth spot in the Cardinals' rotation and was likely the favorite to take that job after posting a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 23 walks over 46 innings in the Majors last season. The 22-year-old right-hander owned a 4.96 ERA with 93 strikeouts and 32 walks in 65 1/3 innings at Triple-A Memphis before joining the Cardinals for his big league debut on Aug. 9. His fastball regularly touches the upper-90s, while his curveball and changeup are both rated above-average as well.

Reyes was recently named to the Dominican Republic roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The Cardinals could hold him out of that tournament if the MRI results show anything worrisome.

The hurler talked to MiLB.com last month about his decision to participate in the WBC, saying, "Yeah it was tough, just because you're going into Spring Training and this being my first big league camp. It's going to be new, not knowing what that brings, but ... I always wanted to represent my parents' country and go out there and compete with those guys. It will be a lot of fun and a huge honor."