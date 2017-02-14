At Spring Training, those who can't do, learn.

Brewers No. 2 prospect Corey Ray is still recovering from knee surgery he underwent in October, so he's not expected to participate in any Cactus League games.

"He is running some, he is going through full lower-body lifts, he is hitting off a tee and throwing and things like that. So he is progressing towards baseball activities," Brewers general manager David Stearns told MLB.com. "But it's limited at this point. … I would think it is unlikely that Corey plays in a game in Major League Spring Training this year."

Ray was selected fifth overall in last year's Draft out the University of Louisville and began his Minor League career two months later. MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect hit .239 with 17 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 60 games for Class A Wisconsin and Class A Advanced Brevard County.

In October, Ray tore the meniscus in his left knee while sliding into a base in the instructional league and subsequently underwent surgery.

After spending time at big league camp, the Brewers hope the 22-year-old outfielder will be able to play in Minor League Spring Training games before the season starts on April 6.

"This was a case where we think it's beneficial to the player to be around a Major League environment, to get to know some of our guys, to get to know our coaching staff," Stearns said. "Having him over here for a couple of weeks will accomplish that."