Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Episode 98:

Three Strikes (4:52)

MiLB.com began its Farm System Rankings series this week by breaking down the top systems by their collections of position player prospects. Tyler and Sam break down the top 10 with a couple notations on how some systems should be tiered together.

Spring Training is in full swing, and notable storylines are already coming out involving some of the game's top prospects. Our two cohosts discuss what has turned their heads since pitchers and catchers first reported earlier this month.

The Oscars are Sunday, and that's got Tyler and Sam thinking films, specifically which prospect's life or professional story would make the best award-worthy movie.

Willy Adames interview (33:49)

Rays top prospect Willy Adames called into the podcast from Spring Training to discuss his time in Major League camp, his offseason workouts with Rays ace Chris Archer, his initial reaction to being traded by the Tigers in 2014 and his baseball roots in the Dominican Republic.

Ben's Biz Blog (51:03)

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins for his weekly podcast segment to discuss his final thoughts and conclusions on rebranding season and to tell the story of Lexington's 'Stache Tank' initiative with local schools.

Wrapping up (1:07:55)