It's safe to say that Dylan Cozens has picked up right where he left off.

The Phillies' No. 9 prospect homered and plated four runs as part of Philadelphia's 6-0 win in a Spring Training-opening, seven-inning exhibition against the University of Tampa at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

Batting third and playing right field for the entirety of Thursday's contest, Cozens plated the Phils' first run of the spring with a sacrifice fly in his first plate appearance in the first inning. His long ball, a two-run shot, came in the fifth frame to give the Major League club a 5-0 lead, and he rounded out the scoring an inning later by reaching on a force attempt at second base, allowing Cameron Perkins to score. In all, Cozens finished 2-for-3.

The 22-year-old outfielder is coming off a breakout season at Double-A Reading, where he led the Minors with 40 home runs and 125 RBIs while producing a .276/.350/.591 line with 21 steals over 134 games. He was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster in November and is expected to begin the 2017 season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

No. 6 Phillies prospect Roman Quinn also starred for the hosts, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base from the leadoff spot. Top prospect J.P. Crawford doubled, walked and scored but had a fielding error at shortstop on the game's first play.

Red Sox 9, Northeastern 6 Box »

Cozens wasn't the only prospect to take a college team to school Thursday. No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis hit a three-run homer of his own as the Boston designated hitter, finishing 1-for-3 in the win. It was the 23-year-old first baseman's first game since he suffered an ACL tear last May. No. 12 prospect Brian Johnson got the start for the Red Sox and struck out three while walking one over two scoreless innings.

Tigers 8, Florida Southern 0 Box »

Six top-30 prospects took the mound in Detroit's blanking of nearby Florida Southern in Lakeland's Joker Marchant Stadium. Myles Jaye (No. 16) and Sandy Baez (No. 11) posted identical lines with one strikeout, one hit and one walks over two frames each to begin the exhibition. Jairo Labourt (No. 22), Raul Alcantara (No. 26), Adam Ravenelle (No. 13) and Joe Jimenez (No. 5) each kept the Mocs scoreless in their respective frames.