For Aaron Judge, spring is very much in session.

The Yankees' No. 4 prospect connected on a long, memorable home run in his second at-bat during the first day of Grapefruit League play Friday as the Yankees defeated the Phillies, 9-4, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Swinging at the first pitch he saw from Phillies left-handed hurler Elniery Garcia, the right-handed-hitting Judge sent his first homer of the spring off the scoreboard in left-center field to give the Yanks a 2-0 advantage. There was so little doubt about the blast's destiny as a home run that none of the Phillies outfielders moved from their respective spots.

Having struck out in his only other plate appearance of the day, Judge finished 1-for-2 out of the ninth spot in New York lineup after exiting for pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder in the seventh inning.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-7 outfielder has been lauded for his power since he was taken with the 32nd overall pick by the Yankees in 2013. He went deep 19 times, to go with a .270/.366/.489 line, in 93 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016 and hit four more homers (including one in his first at-bat) during his 27-game stay with the big club before an oblique strain ended his season in September.

Judge is expected to compete this spring to be the Yankees' starter in right field along with Aaron Hicks and Refsnyder. As part of its Prospect Projections series, MiLB.com showed that at least one advanced projection system likes his chances to win the gig but also highlighted that his 44.2 percent strikeout rate in the Majors is a major red flag.

Judge wasn't the only Yankees prospect to put together an impressive afternoon Friday. No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple and a run scored after taking over in left field, and top prospect Gleyber Torres added an RBI via a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Miguel Andujar, who finished the 2016 season as the club's No. 7 prospect, went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored after replacing Chase Headley at third base.

On the Phillies side, top prospect J.P. Crawford went 0-for-3 as Philly's starting shortstop. No. 4 prospect Nick Williams singled up the middle in his only at-bat of the afternoon.

Mets 3, Red Sox 2 Box »

Power wasn't limited to New York prospects in pinstripes on Friday. No. 7 Mets prospect Gavin Cecchini also went deep to open up Grapefruit League play, connecting on a solo homer off Red Sox left-handed starter Henry Owens in the second inning. The 23-year-old middle infielder started at second base and finished 1-for-2. No. 14 New York prospect Marcos Molina tossed two perfect innings in the third and fourth to help the Mets carry a no-hitter into the seventh frame. The no-no was eventually broken up on a double by Hanley Ramirez.