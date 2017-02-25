Gleyber Torres is expected to start the season in the Eastern League with Double-A Trenton. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Two days into Grapefruit League action, Yankees prospects are living up to the hype surrounding their Minor League system.

Gleyber Torres -- MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect -- socked two doubles and scored twice Saturday in the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Clearwater. His noteworthy performance came a day after fourth-ranked New York prospect Aaron Judge homered off the scoreboard in Tampa and two days after MiLB.com named the Yankees No. 1 in position-playing prospects.

Torres, a 20-year-old shorstop acquired from the Cubs in last year's trade involving Aroldis Chapman, opened the top of the third inning by ripping left-hander Cesar Ramos' 0-1 pitch down the left field line for his first hit of the spring. He took third on a groundout by outfield prospect Dustin Fowler and scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Facing Phillies No. 20 prospect Mark Appel with one out and one on in the fifth, Torres went the other way and lined a 1-0 offering into the corner in right for another double. Taking advantage of another wild pitch, he dashed home from second as the ball skipped off the shin guard of catcher Cameron Rupp and past the Yankees dugout.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Torres, who left for a defensive replacement in the sixth, was 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly in his Grapefruit League debut on Friday. He earned MVP honors in the Arizona Fall League after hitting .270/.354/.421 with 11 homers and 21 stolen bases in 125 Class A Advanced games.

Clint Frazier, MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect, and seventh-ranked Yankees prospect Miguel Andujar each contributed a hit. Andujar committed a throwing error at third base but also drew praise for his defense.

Miguel Andujar with a sharp pick and throw across the infield at 3B. Baby Bombers doing work out here today. - Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 25, 2017

Rhys Hoskins, ranked 13th in the Phillies system, went 2-for-2 with a homer and a double.

Indians 8, Reds 2 Box

Bradley Zimmer, Cleveland's top prospect, belted a three-run homer as part of a 2-for-3, five-RBI afternoon. MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect added an RBI single in the fifth, drove home another run with a groundout in the third and walked. Reds No. 2 prospect Amir Garrett got the start and gave up a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.

Nationals 8, Mets 6 Box

Andrew Stevenson, Washington's No. 5 prospect, drilled a two-run homer and fellow outfield prospect Brian Goodwin threw out Michael Conforto at second base. Top Mets prospect Amed Rosario was 1-for-3 with an RBI single, while No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith drew a bases-loaded walk. A day after homering, Gavin Cecchini went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.

Braves 7, Blue Jays 4 Box

No. 4 overall prospect Dansby Swanson was 1-for-2 and helped turn a pair of double plays at shortstop for Atlanta. Braves outfield prospect Dustin Peterson was 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Blue Jays No. 5 prospect Rowdy Tellez doubled, walked and scored twice. Anthony Alford, Toronto's third-ranked prospect, singled and picked up an RBI, and No. 4 prospect Richard Urena was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Tigers 11, Astros 4 Box

Ninth-ranked Detroit prospect JaCoby Jones went 2-for-2 with a run scored, joining Miguel Cabrera and James McCann as the only Tigers with multiple hits in the romp.

Cubs (ss) 4, Athletics 3 Box

Fourth-ranked A's prospect Matt Chapman mashed his first homer of the spring, a two-run shot as part of a three-run fourth inning that knotted the score. Top Oakland prospect Franklin Barreto flied out in his lone trip to the plate, while Cubs No. 2 prospect Ian Happ went 1-for-3 with a double.