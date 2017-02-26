Tyler Glasnow was 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA in seven games in his big league debut last season. (David Goldman/AP)

Even with temperatures pushing 80 degrees, Pirates top prospect Tyler Glasnow took it upon himself to warm things up in Sarasota, Florida.

MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect struck out six of the seven batters he faced, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings Sunday in the Pirates' 8-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles.

Glasnow fanned the first five men he faced, including All-Stars Manny Machado, Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo in his first inning. The 23-year-old right-hander began his second frame by striking out Seth Smith and Jonathan Schoop before Wellington Castillo singled to right field. Glasnow responded with another strikeout, getting Ryan Flaherty looking to end his afternoon.

"It was fun. I felt good," Glasnow told MLB.com. "I'm competing for a spot. I need to go out and show people what I can do."

Glasnow hit 98 mph, according to the stadium radar gun, and threw two pretty nasty curves against Trumbo. - Adam Berry (@adamdberry) February 26, 2017

Vying for a spot in the Pirates rotation, Glasnow rates highly in MiLB.com's Prospect Projection series. However, his walk rate -- 5.2 per nine innings in 2016 and 4.4 for his Minor League career -- could be a troublesome indicator against big league hitters.

Jose Osuna, who finished last season as the Pirates' No. 27 prospect, homered and drove in two runs in the loss. Fifth-ranked Orioles prospect Trey Mancini hit a two-run double in his only at-bat.

Dodgers 10, Brewers 8 Box

Dodgers top prospect Cody Bellinger smacked a mammoth, go-ahead solo homer to center field in the eighth inning. Alex Verdugo, Los Angeles' second-ranked prospect, added a solo shot of his own three batters later. Brewers No. 18 prospect Ryan Cordell went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs before being replaced by No. 7 prospect Brett Phillips, who contributed a single and scored a run. Dodgers No. 28 prospect Trevor Oaks allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out three over two innings to notch the win.

Phillies 10, Blue Jays (ss) 3 Box

Phillies No. 4 prospect Nick Williams drove in two runs and No. 9 prospect Dylan Cozens singled in a run and stole two bases in a romp over Toronto. J.P. Crawford, MLB.com's fourth overall prospect, went 1-for-3 with a single, his first hit of the spring. Ben Lively, Philadelphia's 25th-ranked prospect, allowed a hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Twins 5, Nationals 2 Box

Second-ranked Nationals prospect Erik Fedde retired all six batters he faced, striking out two. Fernando Romero, the Twins' No. 4 prospect, pitched a hitless frame, walking one while fanning a pair.

Mets 5, Tigers 2 Box

Amed Rosario, MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect, had an RBI infield single, while Mets No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith played the entire game at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

White Sox 7, Rockies (SS) 3 Box

Yoan Moncada -- MLB.com's second overall prospect -- drew a walk in his lone plate appearance and came around to score in the seventh inning. Rockies top prospect Brendan Rodgers singled in his only at-bat and scored a run in the eighth. White Sox No. 8 prospect Zack Burdi worked a clean ninth.

Indians 1, Cubs 1 Box

Cubs top prospect Eloy Jimenez went 1-for-2 and No. 3 prospect Albert Almora Jr. walked and scored a run. Indians No. 17 prospect Shawn Morimando allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out two in two innings.

Giants 9, Reds 5 Box

Giants top prospect Tyler Beede entered in the fifth and allowed two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings. Reds No. 4 prospect Robert Stephenson took the loss after giving up four runs on three hits and two walks in one inning.

Mariners 13, Padres 2 Box

Mariners No. 2 prospect Tyler O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two walks, while No. 20 prospect Dillon Overton allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in two scoreless innings. Padres No. 2 prospect Manuel Margot went 1-for-2 with a double.