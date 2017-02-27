It didn't take long for top Braves prospect Dansby Swanson to get into the swing of things this spring.

Swanson, MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect, went 3-for-3 with an RBI double Monday afternoon in Atlanta's 10-7 loss to host Detroit in Lakeland, Florida. Swanson is 4-for-5 in Grapefruit League play after going 1-for-2 Saturday in his 2017 debut.

"Each year you learn a little bit of something," Swanson told MLB.com. "Everywhere you go, you learn a little bit of something. Being able to experience big league camp for the amount of time I did last year helped me grow and become more comfortable with what I needed to do to be ready for this time of year."

Max Fried pitched a perfect sixth for Atlanta and No. 5 Tigers prospect Joe Jimenez struck out the side in the ninth but allowed a hit and a run.

Yankees 4, Orioles 1 Box

Second-base prospect Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning off reliever Oliver Drake to help New York to its third Grapefruit League win. Yankees' No. 4 prospect Aaron Judge helped plate the game's first run in the first when Austin Romine scored on his fielder's choice.

Astros 5, Mets 2 Box

Belfast-born P.J. Conlon, who led the Minor Leagues with a 1.65 ERA last season, tossed two scoreless frames in his Major League Spring Training debut for the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk against a potent Astros lineup. The southpaw kept Houston off balance with his changeup, but yielded a ground-rule double to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Cardinals (ss) 5, Nationals 4 Box

Outfielder Nick Martini delivered a bases-clearing go-ahead double in the eighth to give the split-squad St. Louis side a win at Roger Dean Stadium. The 26-year-old batted .259/.352/.354 last season for Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.

Cardinals (ss) 7, Red Sox 2 Box

Top Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers notched his first hit of the spring. Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong collected a pair of hits and scored twice.

Late games

Cubs 4, White Sox 4 (9) Box

Making his club debut following a blockbuster trade, top White Sox pitching prospect Lucas Giolito worked around leadoff singles by Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant in the first, but gave up a solo shot to Addison Russell in the second. The right-hander also allowed a walk and struck out two in the start. White Sox left-hander Brian Clark yielded a walk with a punchout in one hitless frame.

In his third Cactus League game, Cubs' No. 14 prospect Chesny Young collected his first hit, going 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. No. 24 Pierce Johnson fanned one in a 1-2-3 inning.

Brewers 5, Rangers 0 Box

Top Milwaukee prospect Lewis Brinson continued his torrid start by going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. The center fielder homered twice in an exhibition against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Friday. Outfielder Brett Phillips laced a double and lefty Josh Hader tossed one hitless frame in the Brewers' first Cactus League victory.

D-backs 6, Reds 1 Box

Top D-backs prospect Anthony Banda fanned three batters over two perfect innings in his first action of the spring. The left-hander needed just 26 pitches to record six outs, 17 of which were strikes.

Athletics 5, Giants 4 Box

Christian Arroyo -- San Francisco's second-ranked prospect -- singled in his first two at-bats of the spring and drove in a pair of runs. No. 13 Sam Coonrod worked around a hit and a walk with two strikeouts for a scoreless inning. Righty Chris Stratton, the club's No. 23 prospect, spun two two-hit frames with a pair of punchouts. No. 15 A's prospect Heath Fillmyer tossed one one-hit inning.

Angels 5, Padres 3 Box

Fourth-ranked Los Angeles prospect Nate Smith allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in two scoreless frames.

Rockies 7, Dodgers 1 Box

Jeff Hoffman, Colorado's top pitching prospect yielded an unearned run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings. Southpaw Sam Howard spun two one-hit innings with a punchout while first baseman Jordan Patterson tallied a homer, a double, two RBIs and two runs for the Rockies. Dodgers right-hander Chase De Jong worked around a hit with a strikeout over two shutout frames.