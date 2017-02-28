If Jake Bauers is going to stick at first base, he's going to need to show a little more power. On Tuesday, he obliged, and the rest of the Rays lineup did plenty to follow suit.

Tampa Bay's fourth-ranked prospect went 2-for-3 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored in the Rays' 19-0 Grapefruit League romp Charlotte Sports Park.

The long ball came in the third inning when the left-handed-hitting Bauers, who started at first base and hit ninth, connected on a grand slam off right-hander Tyler Duffey for his first spring homer. He doubled and scored in the second.

The big day was a welcome one for the 21-year-old slugger after he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in his first two Grapefruit League contests.

Ranked 76th on MLB.com's list of Top 100 prospects, Bauers is a non-roster invitee to Major League camp after hitting .274/.370/.420 with 14 homers, a triple, 28 doubles and 10 stolen bases in 135 games at Double-A Montgomery last year. He split time between first base and the outfield (mostly in right) and is likely ticketed to begin the season with Triple-A Durham.

Mets 3, Marlins 1 (Box)

Gavin Cecchini and Brandon Nimmo collected two singles apiece as New York shut down Miami at Roger Dean Stadium. Mets No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts and is 1-for-10 this spring. Six pitchers held the Marlins to four hits, with top prospect Amed Rosario's throwing error at shortstop leading to Miami's lone run. Mets No. 20 prospect Josh Smoker, a 2007 first-round pick of the Nationals, secured the save with a perfect ninth.

Yankees (ss) 9, Tigers 5 (Box)

No. 24 overall prospect Clint Frazier continued to make a positive impression in his first trip to Yankees camp by going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs after entering the game for Brett Gardner in the fifth. The 22-year-old outfielder is 4-for-7 (.571) with three extra-base hits, four RBIs and two runs scored in four Grapefruit League contests. Tigers No. 10 prospect Dixon Machado also went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI as a late-game replacement.

Yankees (ss) 5, Red Sox 4 (Box)

This is a matchup Red Sox and Yankees fans should get used to seeing. Fourth-ranked Red Sox prospect Sam Travis homered off No. 6 Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield in the first spring matchup between the archrivals. The blast was the second of the spring for Travis, who went 1-for-2 after entering at first base for Mitch Moreland, and his first of the Grapefruit League after going deep in an exhibition against Northeastern University. Sheffield got the win, despite giving up one run and two hits in 1 2/3 innings. Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres was 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Nationals 4, Astros 3 (Box)

Nationals No. 7 prospect Koda Glover tossed a perfect inning with one strikeout out of the bullpen in his first appearance of the spring. Astros No. 20 prospect Jandel Gustave fanned two and hit a batter in a hitless frame.

Braves 2, Cardinals 0 (Box)

Lucas Sims, who finished the 2016 season as Atlanta's 16th-ranked prospect, struck out two and allowed one hit over two innings in the shutout victory. No. 26 prospect Patrick Weigel gave up one hit in the eighth, his lone inning. Cardinals No. 10 prospect Junior Fernandez issued a pair of walks over two scoreless frames for visiting St. Louis.

Phillies 7, Orioles 5 (Box)

Phillies No. 11 prospect Scott Kingery got the rare chance to play a full game and made the most of it by going 3-for-4 with a homer and a double from the bottom of the lineup. Orioles No. 2 prospect Cody Sedlock took the loss after surrendering four earned runs on five hits in one inning.

Athletics 5, Indians 4 (Box)

A's No. 6 prospect Jharel Cotton got the start and fanned four batters over two hitless innings. The 25-year-old righty struck out the side in the first but yielded an unearned run in the second after issuing his lone walk. The team's second-ranked prospect, 2016 first-rounder A.J. Puk, fanned the side in the sixth in his Cactus League debut. Matt Olson, Oakland's No. 18 prospect, went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored.

Royals 6, Brewers 3 (Box)

Royals top prospect Matt Strahm tossed two innings of scoreless relief, yielding a single and striking out two. First baseman Ryan O'Hearn, the team's No. 8 prospect, walked and scored in the fourth inning and ripped a solo homer in the sixth. Top Brewers prospect Lewis Brinson singled, walked and stole a base.

Mariners 8, White Sox (ss) 1 (Box)

Despite his fastball reportedly sitting at 100 mph, prized White Sox acquisition Michael Kopech gave up four runs on three hits and a walk in one inning in his Cactus League debut. Much of the damage came on a three-run homer by Mitch Haniger, who also singled to push his average to .375. Dan Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Mariners, while top prospect Yoan Moncada went 0-for-2 with two walks, a strikeout and two errors at second base.

Dodgers 14, Rockies 3 (Box)

Dodgers No. 9 prospect Austin Barnes went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Seventh-ranked Rockies prospect Kyle Freeland started and served up four runs -- three earned -- on two hits and two walks in two innings. No. 12 prospect Ryan Castellani also worked two innings for Colorado and gave up a run on one hit and a walk.

White Sox (ss) 10, Reds 9 (Box)

Offseason acquisition Reynaldo Lopez struggled in his first Cactus League start for Chicago, surrendering five runs on four hits and a walk in 1 1/3 frames. White Sox No. 12 prospect Adam Engel singled home a run, scored another and drew a walk.

D-backs 8, Rangers 4 (Box)

Sixth-ranked D-backs prospect Socrates Brito went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. No. 2 Rangers prospect Yohander Mendez surrendered an unearned run and walked one over two hitless innings.