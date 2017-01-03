Top prospect Benintendi breaks out for Sox

Orioles 12, Red Sox 5 (Box)

Top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi broke his 0-for-8 run to begin Grapefruit League play with a two-run homer off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the first inning. The 22-year-old outfielder finished 2-for-3 while hitting second in the Boston lineup. No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk as the starting first baseman in the loss, while No. 2 prospect Rafael Devers walked twice and scored after coming in as a defensive replacement at third in the sixth. Orioles No. 12 prospect Gabriel Ynoa allowed one hit over two scoreless frames of relief.

Phillies 5, Rays 5 (Box)

No. 15 Rays prospect Jaime Schultz, who led Triple-A with 163 strikeouts last season, fanned four Phillies while allowing one hit and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander has struck out six batters over three frames in his first two outings of the spring. The game ended in a tie after Rays No. 9 prospect Jacob Faria failed to hold a lead in the ninth as he finished with two runs allowed on two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. Phillies No. 6 prospect Roman Quinn played the whole game in center field for the visitors and contributed at the plate by going 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Cardinals 6, Mets 1 (Box)

Top Mets prospect Amed Rosario went 2-for-3 in New York's loss, but the big news out of Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday came in the eighth inning when Cardinals No. 3 prospect Luke Weaver left the game with the trainer after recording two outs. Cardinals fans breathed a sigh of relief when it was later reported that Weaver was merely suffering from back spasms.

Pirates 3, Twins 1 (Box)

Twins lefty Stephen Gonsalves threw his second scoreless inning of the spring, fanning two and walking one without giving up a hit, but the Pirates prevailed in Fort Myers with help from center fielder Austin Meadows, who went 1-for-2.

Nationals 9, Tigers (ss) 1 (Box)

Nationals No. 21 prospect Raudy Reed homered and third baseman and No. 14 prospect Drew Ward went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored as Washington beat Detroit on the road. No. 5 prospect Andrew Stevenson added a double and knocked in a run, giving him four hits in 10 at-bats this spring.

Tigers (ss) 5, Blue Jays 4 (Box)

Tigers No. 10 prospect Dixon Machado went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored from the eighth spot in the order. Mostly a shortstop in the Minors, the slick-fielding 25-year-old collected three singles and continued to show defensive versatility this spring with a start at second base. Blue Jays No. 16 prospect Ryan Borucki tossed a scoreless inning in relief, yielding one hit and striking out one in his Spring Training debut.