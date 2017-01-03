While the Dodgers were battling the rival Giants on the diamond, they secured their own San Francisco treat away from it.

Los Angeles acquired Berkeley, California native Drew Jackson and right-hander Aneurys Zabala from Seattle in exchange for righty Chase De Jong on Wednesday during a Cactus League game.

Jackson, who was the Mariners' No. 12 prospect at the time of the trade, got off to a hot start after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft out of Stanford. The 23-year-old hit .358 and ranked second in the system with 47 stolen bases out of 51 attempts in 59 games with Class A Short Season Everett. But he struggled after making a giant leap to Class A Advanced Bakersfield last season, batting .258 with 16 swipes in his first full season.

De Jong has been steadily ascending the Dodgers system since being dealt by the Blue Jays with second baseman Tim Locastro for four international signing pool slots on July 2, 2015. After going 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA,125 strikeouts and 39 walks in 141 2/3 innings over 25 starts with Double-A Tulsa, the 2012 second-round pick finished the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. De Jong earned a win in his debut, allowing a run on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 frames on Sept. 4 as Los Angeles' No. 16 prospect.

Zabala was signed by Seattle in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic. The club's No. 22 prospect at the time of the trade went 1-5 with a 2.88 ERA with 28 punchouts and 15 walks in 25 innings over 16 appearances in the Rookie-level Arizona League last season.