Cardinals' DeJong continues red-hot spring

Cardinals 9, Braves 4 (Box)

No. 11 St. Louis prospect Paul DeJong led the offensive push from the ninth spot in the lineup, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. The 23-year-old shortstop is 5-for-11 (.455) in his first four Grapefruit League contests, but Thursday saw him collect his first two extra-base hits of the spring. Cardinals No. 2 prospect Carson Kelly went 1-for-2 with two RBIs as the designated hitter, and No. 6 prospect Sandy Alcantara earned the win, fanning three while allowing three hits and two walks in two scoreless innings. Top Braves prospect Dansby Swanson hit his first homer of the spring with a leadoff long ball off Adam Wainwright in the first inning but struck out in his next three at-bats. Ronald Acuna, a 19-year-old outfielder who spent most of 2016 with Class A Rome, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Braves.

Mets 11, Marlins 6 (Box)

Mets No. 8 prospect Brandon Nimmo had three hits, infielder Phillip Evans delivered a pinch-hit grand slam and an RBI single and Gavin Cecchini went 1-for-2, but the real story of the game was shortstop Luis Guillorme. New York's No. 17 prospect went 0-for-2 at the plate but made highlight reels with his one-handed snag of Adeiny Hechavarria's flying bat in the dugout. For Miami, No. 29 prospect Tomas Telis singled twice and drove in two runs.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Red Sox 19, Rays 2 (Box)

It wasn't a Tampa Bay debut to remember for No. 3 prospect Jose De Leon. The 24-year-old right-hander, who came over from the Dodgers for second baseman Logan Forsythe in January, was charged with four earned runs on two hits and two walks while recording two outs in his first outing of the spring. No. 18 prospect Taylor Guerrieri surrendered one earned run (a solo homer by Steve Selsky) during his one inning.

Orioles (ss) 6, Twins 6 (Box)

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore's No. 4 prospect, ripped a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom on the ninth inning. Making his Spring Training bow, the 2015 first-round pick replaced All-Star shortstop Manny Machado in the sixth and popped out in his first at-bat. Catcher Chance Sisco, the Orioles' top prospect, went 0-for-2. Twins No. 27 prospect Randy Rosario pitched a perfect 10th inning, striking out one.

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 8 (Box)

Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Anthony Alford hit his first home run of the spring in the seventh inning before Toronto rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game. Alford, hitting .250 this spring, finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Dwight Smith, the Jays' first-round pick in 2011, entered as a pinch-runner in the fifth and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Pirates 11, Tigers 1 (Box)

First baseman Jose Osuna hit his second homer of the spring -- a solo shot -- and later added a double as the Pirates thumped starter Justin Verlander and the Tigers in Lakeland.