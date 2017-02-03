Touted for his defense, Luis Guillorme batted .263/.332/.315 in the Florida State League last year. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)

When Luis Guillorme makes the big leagues, it will likely be his defense that gets him there.

It was those quick hands that saved the Mets from potential disaster Thursday, although Guillorme wasn't even on the field. Poised at the dugout railing during Grapefruit League action against the Marlins, he nonchalantly plucked a careening bat out of the air before it could injure anybody on the bench.

"I just literally saw the bat coming at me and caught it," Guillorme told MLB.com. "Didn't think much of it."

In the top of the second inning of New York's 11-6 win over Miami, Adeiny Hechavarria took a hard cut at an offering from Robert Gsellman, sending his bat flying. While some scampered for cover, the Mets' No. 17 prospect remained virtually still -- except for one bare hand that made the catch.

Broadcaster Keith Hernandez described the snare as reminiscent of something from "the Highland Games in Scotland."

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was among the New York players who darted for safety.

"I was like, 'What in the world?'" he told MLB.com. "I was waiting for it to hit near me, or by me. And I turned around and Guillorme just has it in his hand. I was like, 'Did you catch it?' Then I ran right in here to watch the replay. It was nice! He didn't even flinch."

I wanna thank @lguillorme13 for saving me from that bat today.. #Ihavesomenicefriends #ButIstillHaveBetterHandsThenYou ⚾️�� - DOMINIC SMITH (@TheRealSmith22) March 2, 2017

In fact, Guillorme, who rates a 65 in fielding on the 20-80 scouting scale and whom MLB Pipeline credits with "the fastest hands in the system," characterized his reaction as routine.

"Usually when stuff like that happens, I really don't get out of the way," Guillorme told MLB.com. "I saw it the whole way. I threw my hand at it. The bat just happened to land on it."