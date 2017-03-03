Red Sox 9, Braves 1 (Box)

Top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi homered and doubled twice as part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate in a Red Sox rout on the road. The 22-year-old outfielder is 6-for-7 with four extra-base hits (two homers) over his last two games after beginning Grapefruit League play on an 0-for-8 string.

"Starting to click a little bit," Benintendi, who batted second in the order on Friday, told the Boston Herald. "Last year I was hitting ninth and it as my job to see pitches and work the count and get on base before we flipped the lineup so, I still think I was aggressive at some points last year. Just trying to work on that right now."

No. 12 Red Sox prospect Brian Johnson tossed two scoreless innings during which he struck out one and scattered two hits and two walks. No. 20 prospect Kyle Martin allowed Atlanta's only run, a solo homer by Emilio Bonifacio, during his lone frame in the seventh.

Top Braves prospect Dansby Swanson went 1-for-2 with a walk in the loss and is now 6-for-13 (.462) in early Grapefruit League play.

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2 (Box)

Blue Jays No. 30 prospect Ryan McBroom slugged a walk-off homer to left field after New York scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. McBroom, who pinch-hit for first baseman Rowdy Tellez, went deep off Yankees reliever Joe Mantiply for his first hit of the spring. Yankees No. 4 prospect Aaron Judge singled twice in three at-bats.

Pirates 5, Orioles 2 (Box)

On Sunday, top Pirates prospect Tyler Glasnow struck out six Orioles over two innings in his first outing of the spring. Friday's sequel -- this time in Bradenton -- was not as strong. The 23-year-old righty yielded one run on three hits and two walks over 1 2/3 frames in Pittsburgh's 5-2 win. Kevin Newman and Alen Hanson added hits for the Pirates, while first baseman Trey Mancini, the Orioles' No. 5 prospect, went 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Mets 11, Astros 3 (Box)

The Mets used 17 hits in Noah Syndergaard's first spring outing to thump the visiting Astros. Top prospect Amed Rosario contributed an RBI double, No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith had a run-scoring single and No. 8 Brandon Nimmo went 2-for-3 to continue his hot Grapefruit League start. The Wyoming native, who went 3-for-3 on Thursday, is batting .444 in eight games.

Twins 4, Phillies 3 (Box)

No. 22 Twins prospect Zach Granite plated two runs with a single in the top of the seventh, and that proved to be just what the Twins needed to squeak past the Phillies in Clearwater. Phillies No. 11 prospect Scott Kingery made it close with a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to pull within a run. No. 20 Philadelphia prospect Mark Appel suffered the loss after giving up one earned run on three hits (including a homer by Danny Santana) over two innings. Twins No. 2 prospect Stephen Gonsalves struck out one in his 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, and No. 11 prospect J.T. Chargois earned the save with a scoreless ninth, during which he fanned two and allowed two hits and a walk.

Rays 5, Tigers 2 (Box)

Rays No. 24 prospect Ryan Yarbrough got the start and fired two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. It was an impressive bounce-back performance for the 25-year-old left-hander, who yielded three earned runs on five hits in one inning in his Grapefruit League debut against the Red Sox on Sunday. Top prospect Willy Adames went 1-for-3 from the ninth spot in the Rays order, and Jake Bauers (No. 4) singled in his lone at-bat. Chih-Wei Hu (No. 8) notched the save with two strikeouts over spotless innings. Tigers No. 5 prospect Joe Jimenez gave up two hits and fanned three in one scoreless frame.

Nationals (ss) 8, Marlins 5 (Box)

Marlins No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored from the second spot in the order, raising his spring average to .455. Nationals No. 5 prospect Andrew Stevenson started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a double, and Kelvin Gutierrez (No. 18) went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Top Washington prospect Victor Robles, who entered in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement in left, was hit by a pitch and scored, while Osvaldo Abreu (No. 17) went 1-for-5 with an RBI. A.J. Cole (No. 9) got the start and gave up four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk over three frames. Austin Voth (No. 8) struck out two in two scoreless inning before Koda Glover (No. 7) fanned three in a scoreless seventh. Erik Fedde (No. 2) worked the final two innings, yielding an unearned run on two hits with one strikeout.

Rockies 16, Indians 7 (Box)

Eighth-ranked Rockies prospect Ryan McMahon was 1-for-2 with an RBI single in support of Jeff Hoffman. The club's No. 2 prospect was solid in his second outing of the spring, allowing two hits and hitting a batter while fanning two in two scoreless innings. Top Indians prospect Bradley Zimmer had an RBI base knock in three trips to the plate.

Athletics 6, Giants 1 (Box)

A's top prospect Franklin Barreto was 1-for-1 with an RBI single and a run scored. No. 7 prospect Daniel Gossett issued one walk in two innings of hitless relief against the Giants.

Rangers 8, Mariners 2 (Box)

No. 4 Seattle prospect Mitch Haniger hit his second spring homer on a 2-for-3 day. Rangers No. 23 prospect Drew Robinson was 2-for-2 with a solo homer and a two-run double, while No. 26 prospect Jose LeClerc struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless frame.

Angels 6, Brewers 5 (Box)

Brett Phillips, Milwaukee's 10th-ranked prospect, went 1-for-2 with a double and a strikeout. No. 11 Angels prospect David Fletcher hit a walk-off single to cap a 1-for-2 afternoon.

Diamondbacks 15, Dodgers 3 (ss) (Box)

Third-ranked Los Angeles prospect Alex Verdugo had two hits, including an RBI double, while No. 11 prospect Austin Barnes went 2-for-3. Right-hander Trevor Oaks struck out two and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings. D-backs No. 2 prospect Domingo Leyba had an RBI single in two at-bats.

Reds 8, Cubs 4 (Box)

No. 4 Cincinnati prospect Robert Stephenson fanned four in two innings of perfect relief in a bounceback effort. The right-hander surrendered four runs -- three earned -- in one inning on Feb. 26. Top Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez belted a solo homer during a 1-for-3 day as the team's designated hitter.