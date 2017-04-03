White Sox 10, Angels 2 (Box)

Lucas Giolito, Chicago's top pitching prospect, picked up his first Cactus League win after holding the Angels to one hit and striking out three over three scoreless innings. The 22-year-old right-hander, acquired from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton deal, has given up one run on four hits with five strikeouts over five innings in his first two spring starts.

"You get more into a groove of the speed of the game pitching," Giolito told MLB.com. "First time out is like getting on a bike after not riding one for a while. You can still do it, but you have to get back in the rhythm.

"Just going out there and competing, trusting my stuff, throwing the two-seamer down and mixing changeups and curveballs. I would have liked to throw the curveball more for a strike, but that's why it's Spring Training. A lot more to work on. Everything felt really good."

Seventh-ranked White Sox prospect Zack Burdi later fanned two and walked one in a scoreless frame, while No. 26 prospect Jacob May powered the offense by going 3-for-3 and falling a home run shy of the cycle.

Angels No. 14 prospect Michael Hermosillo plated two runs with a pair of singles.

Phillies 7, Braves (ss) 4 (Box)

It was the sort of scene Philadelphia fans wouldn't mind seeing at Citizen Bank Park in another six weeks.

Trailing in the bottom of the seventh inning in Grapefruit League action on Saturday, the Phillies got key hit from a handful of top prospects -- Jorge Alfaro (No. 3), Roman Quinn (No. 6), Dylan Cozens (No. 9) and Andrew Knapp (No. 4) -- and rallied for a 7-4 triumph over a split squad of visiting Braves.

"The [Triple-A Lehigh Valley] IronPigs are really carrying this team," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told Philly.com. "We're sitting back and getting a look at these guys to see what they're capable of doing. I haven't seen all that much, but from what I see, I like every one of them for different reasons."

Alfaro, MLB.com's No. 73 overall prospect, replaced Bryan Holaday behind the plate in the top of the seventh and went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. His first double came off Michael Mader and sparked a two-out rally. The 23-year-old from Colombia had been hitless in five at-bats in his first three spring games.

Quinn, who played the whole game in center field, stroked an RBI double two batters after Alfaro's knock and was 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored. He's 4-for-15 with three walks and two steals in seven Grapefruit League contests.

In his lone plate appearance, Knapp doubled in a run, while Cozens socked a two-run single and stole a base. Phillies No. 22 prospect Drew Anderson recorded the win after allowing a run on a solo homer and walking one while striking out three over three innings.

"I liked Anderson. I think he's going to be a pretty good pitcher," Mackanin told MLB.com. "He looks very poised. He's got three good pitches. He throws strikes, for the most part."

Rio Ruiz, the Braves' No. 23 prospect, homered.

Atlanta left-hander Jesse Biddle, a Philadelphia-area native and the Phillies' 2010 first-round pick, silenced his former club with an inning of hitless relief. He walked one and struck out two.

Biddle, claimed off waivers from the Pirates as he recovered from Tommy John surgery last spring, told MLB.com that his fresh start has "been really cool. I played for the Phillies for a long time and I didn't really see myself going anywhere else. So when I got that phone call from [assistant general manager Scott Proefrock] telling me that I was traded to the Pirates, I didn't really expect it. It was a very interesting feeling.

"But once I got there and put on another uniform, I realized that there are 29 other teams and there are a lot of really good coaches out there. I found my way to the Braves and it feels like home. It's been a really nice journey."

Marlins 8, Braves (ss) 6 (Box)

Top Atlanta prospect Dansby Swanson poked a two-run single to go with a walk, a stolen base and an error at shortstop. He's he's 7-for-16 with a .438/.526/.688 slash line this spring. Max Fried, the Braves' No. 9 prospect, yielded a hit and a pair of walks but stuck out two in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Mets 3, Astros 1 (Box)

Eighth-ranked New York prospect Brandon Nimmo was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to boost his spring average to .476 (10-for-21), while Gavin Cecchini -- ranked directly in front of Nimmo -- contributed a two-run double. Left-hander P.J. Conlon (No. 24) worked around a pair of walks over two hitless frames of relief -- his second appearance of two shutout innings. Third-ranked Astros prospect David Paulino took the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts in two frames.

Yankees 11, Tigers 1 (Box)

Clint Frazier, MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect, was 1-for-3 with a run scored and is hitting .357 (5-for-14) this spring. Jonathan Holder, coming off an outing in which Detroit scored four runs against him over 1 2/3 innings, yielded one hit and fanned a batter in a scoreless frame. No. 10 Tigers prospect Dixon Machado singled in his lone plate appearance.

Twins 6, Blue Jays 2 (Box)

Minnesota top prospect Nick Gordon singled, stole a base and scored on a 1-for-1 day, and Engelb Vielma was 1-for-2. Daniel Palka (No. 14) struck out in his only time up but notched an outfield assist. No. 94 overall prospect Richard Urena reached twice for Toronto, going 1-for-1 with a walk while commiting a throwing error at shortstop.

Indians 15, Athletics 5 (Box)

No. 8 prospect Erik Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in Cleveland's rout. Indians No. 15 prospect Adam Plutko allowed two hits and fanned three over two scoreless frames, while A's No. 10 prospect Chad Pinder and No. 21 Renato Nunez went yard.

Reds 9, Royals 7 (Box)

Third-ranked Cincinnati prospect Jesse Winker led the way with three singles and an RBI. No. 24 Reds prospect Blake Trahan stayed hot with a double, single and two RBIs. Royals 12th-ranked prospect Jorge Bonifacio went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, while No. 19 prospect Samir Duenez also went deep and plated three runs on a two-hit day.

Cubs 9, Dodgers 3 (Box)

Cubs fifth-ranked prospect Jeimer Candelario finished 3-for-3, fell a triple shy of the cycle and scored three runs. No. 13 prospect Victor Caratini drove in a run with a double.

Royals (ss) 2, Giants 0 (Box)

Royals No. 9 prospect Kyle Zimmer bounced back from a rough Cactus League debut and struck out one in an inning of perfect relief. No. 17 prospect Miguel Almonte also fanned one without allowing a hit in an inning for Kansas City. Steven Okert, San Francisco's 12th-ranked prospect, held the Royals hitless in the eighth while striking out one.

Padres 6, D-backs 5 (Box)

Despite the loss, Arizona top prospect Anthony Banda tossed two scoreless frames for the second straight outing. The left-hander gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two.