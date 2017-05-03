Albert Almora Jr. made his Major League with the Cubs last season, batting .277 in 47 games. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Cubs 9, Rangers 9

One swing of the bat was all it took to make the early Cactus League statistics for Albert Almora Jr. look quite a bit better. MLB.com's No. 75 overall prospect slugged a grand slam, doubled and scored twice en route to Sunday's 9-9 tie with the Rangers on the road.

No. 96 Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Chicago's No. 26 prospect Jacob Hannemann singled twice and drove in a run.

Almora hit .303/.317/.416 in 80 games with Triple-A Iowa last season. The 22-year-old made his Major League debut in June. H batted .277/.308/.455 in 47 regular-season games with the Cubs before appearing in 10 more during the postseason.

Rangers' No. 23 prospect Drew Robinson hit a two-run homer, his second of the spring.

Cardinals 14, Mets 11 (Box)

After going 2-for-12 to start Spring Training, Harrison Bader busted out for St. Louis. The club's No. 5 prospect went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a triple, a run and a walk as the only player on either team to play the entire game. Bader's biggest at-bat came in the third when he slapped a bases-loaded triple to center field off Addison Reed.

Seventh-ranked Cardinals prospect Magneuris Sierra bumped his average to .412 with a leadoff double in the seventh off Adam Wilk.

Bader last collected four RBIs in a regular-season game on Aug. 19, 2015 with Class A Peoria, then put up a strong sophomore campaign last year. The 22-year-old posted a .267/.335/.452 slash line with 58 RBIs in his first full season for Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in his first full season.

Mets' No. 17 prospect Luis Guillorme hit a three-run homer off Brett Cecil and No. 30 T.J. Rivera added a single and three RBIs.

Red Sox 11, Braves 1 (Box)

Baseball's top overall prospect Andrew Benintendi continued his hot start this spring with another multi-hit performance for Boston. The left fielder collected a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run. Benintendi has eight hits (six for extra bases) in 10 at-bats this month. No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis smacked an RBI double and scored once while No. 21 Luis Ysla spun a perfect ninth.

Yankees 3, Pirates 2 (Box)

Gleyber Torres created some chatter when he swung so hard on a whiff that he ended up falling down, but a couple of innings later, New York's top prospect belted his first triple of the campaign. No. 2 Clint Frazier added a single to boost his spring average to .375. Pirates' No. 23 prospect Clay Holmes tossed two two-hit frames with four punchouts in his camp debut. No. 17 Alen Hanson went 2-for-3 and No. 30 Barrett Barnes chipped in an RBI single.

Indians 8, Padres 2 (Box)

MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBIs while ninth-ranked Cleveland prospect Greg Allen had two hits and scored twice. Zimmer is hitting .313 with a team-leading two long balls and seven RBIs in nine Cactus League games. No. 23 Ryan Merritt allowed one baserunner and struck out a pair in two scoreless innings of relief.

Dodgers 7, Mariners (ss) 3 (Box)

Cody Bellinger, baseball's No. 12 prospect, finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Fourth-ranked Dodgers prospect Willie Calhoun had an RBI single in his only at-bat. No. 5 Mariners prospect Andrew Moore made his first start of the spring. The right-hander allowed one hit without a walk and struck out one in two innings.

Orioles 3, Phillies (ss) 2 (Box)

Baltimore's No. 15 prospect Parker Bridwell allowed a walk and notched a strikeout in a hitless ninth to secure the save. Top Philadelphia prospect J.P. Crawford tallied a double and a walk, getting hits in back-to-back games for the first time this spring. No. 12 Nick Pivetta yielded two hits with three strikeouts over three scoreless frames to start the game. No. 17 Ricardo Pinto closed out the game by working around a hit with two punchouts for the final four outs.

Phillies (ss) 8, Tigers 5 (Box)

Philadelphia's No. 4 prospect Nick Williams singled in a run and scored another while No. 13 Rhys Hoskins belted a two-run shot, his second spring homer.

Astros 7, Marlins 7 (Box)

Houston's No. 13 prospect J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single and No. 20 prospect Jandel Gustave worked around a hit with a strikeout for one scoreless inning.

Rays 5, Blue Jays 3 (Box)

Tampa Bay's No. 27 prospect Hunter Wood yielded a hit in a shutout inning and No. 15 Jaime Schultz followed with three strikeouts in a perfect frame. No. 23 Kevin Gadea secured the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Reds 11, Angels 3 (Box)

Baseball's No. 67 prospect Jesse Winker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, upping his Cactus League average to .316. The 49th overall pick in the 2012 Draft has five hits in his last seven at-bats after beginning the spring 1-for-12. Cincinnati's No. 10 prospect Tyler Mahle pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game. He allowed two hits and struck out one.