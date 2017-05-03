Brace yourself, Port St. Lucie, Tebowmania is about to be in full swing.

The Mets plan on borrowing the former Heisman Trophy winner to fill in for players departing for the World Baseball Classic, MLB.com reported Sunday. Tebow may make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday against the Red Sox at First Data Field.

The 29-year-old also is expected to play against the Astros on Friday.

The Mets are losing 14 players to the World Baseball Classic, which starts Monday morning, and they also have split-squad games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. With so many players leaving Port St. Lucie, the club won't have enough to fill out two game rosters, creating a need for reinforcements from Minor League camp.

The Mets signed Tebow to a Minor League contract last September after he announced his retirement from the NFL to pursue a baseball career. The quarterback who led the University of Florida to two national championships played in 19 games for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League and hit .194/.296/.242 with two RBIs.

All signs point to Tebow spending 2017 with one of the Mets' Class A affiliates.