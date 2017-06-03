Brewers 14, Indians (ss) 4

Lucas Erceg didn't enter the game until the fifth inning and didn't come to the plate until the sixth, but he still had plenty of time to make a huge impact on Monday. After pinch running for Travis Shaw, Milwaukee's No. 7 prospect slugged a grand slam to right in the sixth and added a solo shot to right-center in the eighth.

In his previous three Spring Training games, Erceg went 2-for-5 (both singles) with an RBI. After the Brewers selected him in the second round of last June's Draft, the shortstop collected nine homers and 51 RBIs in 68 games for Rookie-level Helena and Class A Wisconsin.

"The guys we're bringing over are doing a good job," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com. "They're over here regularly. We're trying to get to know them and make them feel comfortable and a part of it, and you get a chance to talk to them before they go in the game. [Erceg] has done a nice job. He's fun to watch play."

"It's a great time to be a Brewer," Erceg told the website. "[Playing in Cactus League games] is a blessing, for sure."

Milwaukee's top prospect Lewis Brinson and No. 10 Brett Phillips each worked a walk and scored a run. No. 16 Ryan Cordell tripled, scored twice and crossed the plate once.

Cleveland's No. 27 prospect Nellie Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double.

Red Sox 5, Astros 5 (Box)

A couple of corner-infield prospects provided the bulk of the offense at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Boston's No. 4 prospect Sam Travis hit a three-run homer off Chris Devenski in the third, his second long ball of the spring. The 23-year-old first baseman is batting 5-for-15 (.333) through seven Grapefruit League games. He is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he suffered an ACL tear last May that knocked him out for the remainder of the 2016 campaign.

A solo blast by No. 25 Astros prospect Colin Moran off Chandler Shepherd in the eighth knotted the game for good. Top Houston prospect Francis Martes allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while fanning two over two innings of relief.

Pirates 13, Yankees 1 (Box)

Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect Austin Meadows smacked a two-run double in the second to open the scoring. No. 3 prospect Josh Bell went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a walk in his first action of the spring after undergoing knee surgery five weeks ago. Backstop Elias Diaz, the Bucs' No. 9 prospect, was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Lithuanian right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas (No. 22) pitched a perfect ninth for Pittsburgh. For the Yankees, fourth-ranked prospect Aaron Judge went 1-for-3.

Mets 8, Marlins 2 (Box)

New York's No. 12 prospect Wuilmer Becerra doubled, walked and stole a base from the ninth spot in the lineup, one day after going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Cardinals. No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith played the whole game at first base, going 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Top prospect Amed Rosario finished 1-for-3 as New York's starting shortstop.

Orioles 7, Tigers 2 (Box)

Trey Mancini, Baltimore's No. 5 prospect, smacked an RBI double. Starting at first base and batting cleanup, the 24-year-old raised his Grapefruit League average to .350. Top prospect Chance Sisco walked in his lone at-bat and scored on a groundout by Aneury Tavarez, the team's No. 24 prospect. Jesus Liranzo (No. 16) tossed a scoreless frame for the Orioles, yielding one hit and striking out one. Detroit's No. 11 prospect Sandy Baez fired two hitless innings, striking out three and walking one. JaCoby Jones (No. 9) went 1-for-2 from the ninth spot in the order and Dixon Machado (No. 10) singled in his only at-bat.

Giants 3, Indians 2 (Box)

No. 9 Cleveland prospect Greg Allen flourished in the leadoff hitter role, going 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Top prospect Bradley Zimmer went 1-for-4 with a run scored. San Francisco's No. 11 prospect Ty Blach allowed an inherited runner to score but was not charged with an earned run, finishing with three hits allowed and two strikeouts over 2 2/3 frames.

Cubs 13, Angels 10 (Box)

Chicago's No. 2 prospect Ian Happ doubled and scored a run. Los Angeles' second-ranked prospect Matt Thaiss singled and No. 5 prospect Keynan Middleton struck out two in one scoreless inning. Outfielder Michael Hermosillo laced an RBI triple in his lone at-bat.

Rockies 10, Dodgers 9 (Box)

Colorado's No. 28 prospect Harrison Musgrave allowed a run on four hits with two strikeouts in two innings.

Mariners 9, Rangers 0 (Box)

Seattle's No. 4 prospect Mitch Haniger went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored and No. 10 Daniel Vogelbach had an RBI single. Sixth-ranked Max Povse struck out one over two hitless innings. Texas' No. 26 prospect Jose Leclerc worked a scoreless inning.