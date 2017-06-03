The most famous name in Minor League camp is headed to the big time -- at least for a couple of days.

Tim Tebow will make his Grapefruit League debut for the Mets on Wednesday, starting at designated hitter in the home contest of a split-squad day for New York. The test should be a tough one. Tebow's first in-game at-bat against Major League pitching will be opposite reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello of the Tigers.

"I don't think he's going to make our team," Mets manager Terry Collins told MLB.com on Monday. "But I think it's great for the organization, it's great for the fans. He's a pretty famous guy and it will be fun to get him out there."

In need of bodies to take part in big league games -- New York has 13 players participating in the World Baseball Classic, and 11 have already left Major League camp -- the Mets plan to use Tebow against the Tigers and again on Friday for another split-squad home game against the Astros.

The Mets haven't hesitated to challenge the former football star since he signed a Minor League contract with them in September. After debuting in Instructional League action, Tebow was sent to the prestigious Arizona Fall League, where he batted .194/.296/.242 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats over 19 games. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner improved as his brief AFL sting went along, however, batting .263 over his final 12 games.

With Porcello as his next challenge, the 29-year-old can take lessons from what he experienced over the fall.

"The second guy that I faced in instructionals on the first day was throwing 99 [mph]," Tebow told the Minor League Baseball podcast during his AFL stay. "That was my second at-bat. That was a fun way to get used to it. Then I faced one good lefty here (in Arizona) who threw a slider probably at my front knee and hit my back foot.

"But I honestly feel like I get more and more comfortable every at-bat, whether it's good or bad, the result. I feel more and more comfortable just seeing the ball."