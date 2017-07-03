Austin Meadows batted .266/.333/.536 across three levels in the Pirates system last year. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Pirates 6, Braves 3 (Box)

Pittsburgh outfielder Austin Meadows, MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect, slugged his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot off Braves starter Jaime Garcia. Jose Osuna, the Pirates' No. 29 farmhand, continued his hot Grapefruit League start with his third long ball in eight games. Lefty Steven Brault was sharp in relief for Pittsburgh, allowing three hits while fanning three over three scoreless innings.

Yankees 7, Rays 6 (10 innings) (Box)

New York's No. 12 prospect Tyler Wade singled home Pete Kozma for a walk-off win in the 10th inning, after Tampa Bay took the lead in the top of the frame. Wade finished 2-for-3, while catching prospect Kyle Higashioka contributed his second homer as New York improved to 10-3. Tenth-ranked Yankees prospect Miguel Andujar went 1-for-3 with a run scored, No. 9 Dustin Fowler added two hits and Billy McKinney finished 1-for-2. Aaron Judge, Clint Frazier and Jorge Mateo were all held hitless. Rays top prospect Willy Adames homered in the fifth, No. 10 Justin Williams went 2-for-2 with a run scored and No. 17 Daniel Robertson added a hit.

Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres went 0-for-3, but showed off his plus arm while turning a double play.

Phillies 11, Tigers 6 (Box)

Philadelphia's fourth-ranked prospect Nick Williams entered as a pinch-runner in the fifth and promptly stole second base. The 23-year-old outfielder also singled, reached on an error and scored twice. No. 13 prospect Rhys Hoskins drew two walks and scored a run, while No. 30 Jesmuel Valentin started at second base and went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Right-hander Ben Lively (No. 25) fanned three and yielded one hit over two scoreless innings of relief. Tigers' No. 7 prospect Mike Gerber went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and Dixon Machado (No. 10) contributed a sacrifice fly.

Canada 7, Blue Jays 1 (Box)

Padres' No. 15 prospect Josh Naylor doubled and scored once for Team Canada in Dunedin. Toronto's No. 16 prospect Ryan Borucki allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in over two innings and No. 21 Danny Barnes whiffed two in a scoreless frame.

Reds 7, Royals 3 (Box)

Cincinnati's No. 9 prospect Sal Romano got the start and gave up two hits -- including a solo homer to Mike Moustakas -- while fanning four over three innings. Kansas City's No. 2 prospect Hunter Dozier started at first base and went 0-for-2, lowering his Cactus League average to .429. Right-hander Andrew Edwards (No. 23) entered in the third and struck out the only batter he faced.

Athletics 21, Diamondbacks 13 (Box)

Oakland's No. 18 prospect Matt Olson homered and plated three runs. Fourth-ranked Matt Chapman was 2-for-2 with a three-run triple and four RBIs. Top prospect Franklin Barreto singled in three at-bats, driving in a run and scoring another. No. 22 Joe Wendle smacked a two-run double in three plate appearances. No. 25 Jaycob Brugman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Second-ranked D-backs prospect Domingo Leyba laced an RBI double in two plate appearances and No. 28 Ildemaro Vargas doubled and scored in two at-bats.

Giants 4, Dodgers 2 (Box)

Top San Francisco prospect Tyler Beede allowed two hits and walked one while striking out two in two innings. Second-ranked Christian Arroyo, No. 4 Steven Duggar, No. 15 Aramis Garcia and No. 30 Ryder Jones singled. Top Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger went 1-for-2.

Rockies 3, Rangers 2 (Box)

Colorado's No. 9 prospect Antonio Senzatela allowed one hit and struck out four over three shutout innings.

Italy 8, Cubs 7 (Box)

Chicago's No. 5 prospect Jeimer Candelario delivered an RBI single and No. 23 Rob Zastryzny struck out four and walked one in two hitless innings. For Italy, seventh-ranked Mets prospect Gavin Cecchini contributed a run-scoring double and a single and New York's No. 8 prospect, Brandon Nimmo, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Padres 7, Mexico 3 (Box)

San Diego's No. 25 prospect Franchy Cordero was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. No. 23 Jose Torres allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning. Reds' No. 30 prospect Sebastian Elizalde went 1-for-2 and Padres' No. 7 prospect Luis Urias added two hits in four at-bats for Mexico.