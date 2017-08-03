The Tim Tebow experiment officially began on Wednesday, and the outfielder was quickly given a dose of reality in the Majors.

Tebow, facing 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, struck out in his first Spring Training at-bat en route to an 0-for-3 debut. He bounced into a double play in his second plate appearance, was hit by a pitch and then struck out on three pitches in his final at-bat in the Mets' 8-7 win over the Red Sox.

But for Tebow and the Mets, the day was a milestone in the 29-year-old's quest to make it in professional baseball. Best known for his turbulent football career, Tebow's debut on Wednesday was long awaited after signing with the Mets last fall despite having not played baseball in a decade. His only recent experience prior to Wednesday was a trip to the Arizona Fall League last October.

The expectations for Tebow, though, are low. In fact, Mets manager Terry Collins said before the game that the outfielder almost certainly won't be on New York's roster when Spring Training wraps up.

"I don't think he's going to make our team," Collins told MLB.com with a laugh. "But I think it's great for the organization, it's great for the fans. He's a pretty famous guy and it will be fun to get him out there."

Tebow's fame and celebrity status has made him a polarizing figure in sports, but he certainly received a friendly welcome from Mets fans at First Data Field on Wednesday, with many standing and readying their cameras and cell phones as the outfielder -- playing as the designated hitter -- walked to the plate for his first at-bat of the spring. The former NFL quarterback took a called third strike from Porcello to leadoff the third inning, swinging at just one of the four fastballs he saw. He gave a quick smile and a word to home plate umpire Ryan Additon after a pitch he likely believed was low and away.

Tebow's at-bat against Porcello marked the first time a Cy Young Award winner faced a former Heisman Trophy winner since Frank Viola and Bo Jackson faced off in 1989.

The Mets set the stage in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs for Tebow against reliever Noe Ramirez. Tebow fouled off a couple of pitches before grounding into a double play to the right side, which allowed Lucas Duda to score and tie the game at 4-4. He received a standing ovation from the crowd in Port St. Lucie despite not receiving an RBI on the play.

Tebow again had an opportunity in the sixth when he faced Red Sox No. 12 prospect Brian Johnson with runners on the corners and no outs. Johnson plunked Tebow in the shoulder with a fastball to load the bases, but the former Heisman Trophy winner was later doubled off when he was late in getting back to first after L.J. Mazzilli hit a liner to second base.

"I've been good at taking hits most of my career," Tebow joked to reporters after being asked about getting plunked by Johnson, a fellow Florida Gator.

Tebow got one final chance in the eighth but struck out looking, taking a curveball from right-hander Brandon Workman.

Tebow, wearing No. 97 in his debut, is expected to suit up again on Friday and play the outfield for the Mets as the team seeks to fill roster spots during the World Baseball Classic. New York again has two split-squad games scheduled for Friday, one at home against the Astros and another at Atlanta. Tebow is expected to play against Houston.

Beyond that, Tebow will likely spend most of the remainder of Spring Training at Minor League camp unless the Mets bring him up for spot starts. His most likely destinations for Opening Day are Class A Columbia or Class A Advanced St. Lucie. New York could also keep him in extended Spring Training if they don't feel like he's ready.

Tebow hit .194 (12-for-62) with no home runs, two RBIs, three doubles and eight walks in 19 Arizona Fall League games last year. He had a .296 OBP and was 1-for-3 in stolen base attempts.

The 2010 first-round NFL Draft pick led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in 2011 before joining the New York Jets in 2012. The former Florida University star went to training camp with the Patriots in 2013 and Eagles in 2015 before seeing his football dreams grow dim. The author, philanthropist -- he raised $2 million last week for his charitable foundation in his celebrity golf tournament -- and ESPN football broadcaster changed things up when he signed with the Mets on Sept. 8 despite not having played baseball since high school.