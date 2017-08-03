Braves 3, Phillies 2 (Box)

Braves No. 6 prospect Sean Newcomb recorded four strikeouts and gave up one hit in two innings out of the bullpen. Entering in the top of the fifth inning, the 23-year-old lefty fanned the first two batters he faced before giving up a single to Cesar Hernandez. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the 2014 first-rounder, who surrendered four runs in one inning in his spring debut against the Yankees on March 1. No. 23 Atlanta prospect Rio Ruiz went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, and Travis Demeritte (No. 10) struck out in his only at-bat. Phillies No. 6 prospect Roman Quinn got the start in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base. Top Philadelphia prospect J.P. Crawford grounded out in his lone plate appearance, and Dylan Cozens (No. 9) finished 0-for-3 with a walk.

Astros 12, Mets 2 (ss) (Box)

Astros No. 7 prospect Teoscar Hernandez connected on his first homer of the spring, a solo shot to right field off reliever Sean Gilmartin. The 24-year-old entered as a defensive replacement for right fielder George Springer in the fifth inning and led off the seventh with a blast before striking out in the eighth. No. 13 Astros prospect J.D. Davis walked, delivered an RBI single and scored a run. The 23-year-old third baseman is now batting .417 this spring. Mets No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith lined out in his lone plate appearance. Robert Gsellman (No. 5) made the start for the Mets and took the loss after yielding two runs on five hits with one strikeout in two innings.

Dominican Republic 10, Pirates 6 (Box)

Pirates No. 3 prospect Josh Bell collected his first hits of the spring, going 2-for-3, but a stacked Dominican Republic lineup proved too much for top prospect Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow yielded six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings. After a sharp spring debut on Feb. 26, Glasnow has struggled with his control in his two outings since then, walking six batters over four frames. Pittsburgh farmhand Cody Dickson, who compiled a 10-5 record for the Pirates' Double-A Altoona affiliate in 2016, earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the Dominican Republic.

Mets (ss) 8, Red Sox 7 (Box)

The Mets outlasted visiting Boston with help from a single and run scored by top prospect Amed Rosario. Mets No. 24 prospect P.J. Conlon was rocked for four runs on three hits and a pair of walks over 1 2/3 frames, and unranked prospect Tim Tebow went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and was hit by a pitch in his first action of the spring.

Cardinals 9, Nationals 3 (Box)

No. 5 St. Louis prospect Harrison Bader went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single. No. 11 prospect Paul DeJong was 1-for-3 with a single and run scored. Nationals 10th-ranked prospect Pedro Severino had two singles in two at-bats, and No. 13 prospect Rafael Bautista doubled in his lone plate appearance.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Yankees 10, Canada 4 (Box)

Mariners No. 2 prospect Tyler O'Neill blasted a two-run homer for Canada, his only hit in four at-bats. Yankees No. 5 prospect Jorge Mateo singled, doubled, stole a base and scored a run in two at-bats. No. 9 prospect Dustin Fowler and 10th-ranked prospect Miguel Andujar chipped in singles in two at-bats each, with Fowler's driving in a run. No. 26 prospect Jonathan Holder struck out one in a scoreless inning.